Top Quotes | Mike Williams, Rashawn Slater & Renaldo Hill Recap Day 4 of Camp

Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill:

On competition within the interior of the defensive line:

"It's a competition. It matters what we see out here. We know that we've brought in a lot of guys, and they're going to help our team, but there's still an opportunity for those other guys who have been here to help this football team. We want to create that, and that's what we have. We're going to be a better team for it."

On the relationship between OLBs Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa:

"Normally, during special teams, I kind of peak my head over there. It's two edge guys putting their heads together. They're running little tidbits that they have in their game off of each other. They're growing that chemistry together. They're spending a lot of time with each other. I like how it's going so far."

On rookie defensive backs Ja'Sir Taylor and Deane Leonard: