Top Quotes | Mike Williams, Rashawn Slater & Renaldo Hill Recap Day 4 of Camp

Jul 30, 2022 at 12:15 PM
Take a look at top quotes from wide receiver Mike Williams, left tackle Rashawn Slater and Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill after Saturday's practice.

Wide Receiver Mike Williams:

On where QB Justin Herbert can improve:

"He's pretty good [laughter]. We can unlock some more stuff this upcoming season. Obviously, we haven't gotten to the playoffs or Super Bowl yet, so we're looking forward to that."

On the competition with the secondary:

"It's been good. It's been a lot of back and forth. It's going to be a lot more of that during camp. Obviously, when you've got great players on both sides of the ball, somebody might have this day, somebody might have that day. But yeah, it's been a lot of going back and forth."

On WR DeAndre Carter:

"He's been good. He knows how to run routes. He knows how to find those spots to get into, twitchy fast. It's been good just to add him too."

On TE Gerald Everett:

"He's hard to tackle. Just watching him in the past, he catches for two yards, and then he breaks a lot of tackles and takes it for 20 yards. That's going to add a lot of explosiveness to our offense."

Left Tackle Rashawn Slater:

On areas of improvement after an All-Pro rookie season:

"I feel like I can be a lot more consistent. There were times where I felt like I was getting the job done, doing what I want to do. But, there were also a lot of times where it just could have been better as far as consistency. So, that's my biggest thing. Right now, my biggest thing is just improving every day because when we take all of this time off, things start to get rusty. So, I'm really excited for pads to come on next week and get it popping and just go."

On facing OLB Khalil Mack with pads on next week:

"It's going to be tough. We're barely even rushing right now in no pads and he's already put a couple of variations on some moves that I've never even seen before. I'm like, 'Wow, I've never seen anyone do that before.' He's very smart. He's very savvy. He's very powerful, too, and I haven't really seen that part of him yet just because of the nature of how it's been. So, it's going to be a lot of fun. Big challenge, though."

On Offensive Line Coach Brendan Nugent:

"He's cool. He's really cool. He's already introduced a lot of things that have kind of simplified things for us. He's great."

Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill:

On competition within the interior of the defensive line:

"It's a competition. It matters what we see out here. We know that we've brought in a lot of guys, and they're going to help our team, but there's still an opportunity for those other guys who have been here to help this football team. We want to create that, and that's what we have. We're going to be a better team for it."

On the relationship between OLBs Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa:

"Normally, during special teams, I kind of peak my head over there. It's two edge guys putting their heads together. They're running little tidbits that they have in their game off of each other. They're growing that chemistry together. They're spending a lot of time with each other. I like how it's going so far."

On rookie defensive backs Ja'Sir Taylor and Deane Leonard:

"I see those guys continuing to grow every day. We're pouring a lot at them. What I'm seeing in those guys is just continuing to step up to the plate. They may get a ball caught on them here and there, but they're responding and bouncing back. That's all you want to see early on, as a coach. We know that as the playbook goes in and we stop doing the installs, things will slow down for them. I like how they're playing fast and how the moment doesn't feel too big for those guys."

