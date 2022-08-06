Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Top Quotes | Joe Lombardi, Zion Johnson and Isaiah Spiller On Offense's Development So Far

Aug 06, 2022 at 01:30 PM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

zion

Take a look at top quotes from Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi, G Zion Johnson and RB Isaiah Spiller after Saturday's practice:

Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi

On early impressions of the offense through the first nine practices:

"Overall, a lot of positive things. We're kind of getting to the end of the bulk of the install, so, hopefully, from here on, we can start polishing and cleaning up some of the alignments and details on the splits and some of sort protection adjustments versus the different looks that the defense is starting to give us. A lot of little things to clean up, but I think that there are a lot of good players out here that are performing well, so excited about that."

On QB Justin Herbert's performance thus far in training camp:

"Good. He's a lot more comfortable this year. Probably experimenting a little bit out here with some throws, being a little more aggressive and testing the limits of things, but he's good, he's locked in. I'm really pleased with where he is at."

On expectations for Sunday's scrimmage:

"It'll be the first time that we're out here when we don't have a script going into practice. Guys getting in and out of the huddle, getting lined up correctly and playing fast. Again, it won't be full tackle to the ground, so it's still not 100 percent football yet, but that's the main thing — we're going to run more plays tomorrow than we normally do in a normal practice, and it's going to be unscripted. They're still in the huddle listening to plays, it's not like they memorize the script, but there's a familiarity because they've reviewed the plays that we've run in that practice, so tomorrow will just be more game-like, as far as the operation is concerned. Clean operation is going to be the biggest thing."

On the competition at right tackle:

"I'll say this, I'm kind of happy with both of those guys. A little bit like I said about the running backs, the story is still to be told on that. I'm really pleased with both of them right now. We'll see how it falls out. The preseason games and the practices against the Cowboys, and as we get more consistently into pads here, that will define itself a little bit more. Maybe Yogi Berra said it, 'Our depth is deep.' But, I do feel really good about our depth up there."

On Rashawn Slater's growth from last season:

"That's a good question. Those guys that are really good, sometimes they are so critical of themselves — like we'll come out here, and Justin will be throwing up a route to a receiver, and he's mad at the way he's throwing it, and they all look like A-pluses to me. I think that Rashawn is probably a little bit the same way. I thought he was damn good, but I'm sure that he's looking for consistency in how he sets in anticipation of kind of a game plan when the ball is snapped, rather than just, 'I'm blocking this guy, how am I setting? What am I expecting of him? When I see this, I'm expecting this move from him.' Just those Football 202 things that come from knowledge of the game and experience. I'm sure that he's working on all of that stuff."

On 'the physicality' through nine practices:

"These guys have come out ready to go. Like I said, we're really strong inside on the O-line, between Corey [Linsley] and Anchor — which is what they call Matt Feiler, I don't know if everyone knows that. I just heard them saying it and I adopted it. Feiler, Corey and those two rookies, along with [Brendan] Jaimes and Ryan Hunter. All of those guys are strong. You feel the line of scrimmage moving in the run game. You feel a real sturdy pocket inside in the pass game. I've been really pleased with the physicality. I'll look at the film today, but it felt like we were rolling upfront, so I'm excited about it."

Guard Zion Johnson

On training camp and offense:

"It's been going well. I've been learning a lot. My goal has been to get better every day. I feel like I've done that. It's been good to build chemistry with the other offensive linemen, with our quarterback, with all of the other guys on the offense. I just love to get better every single day."

On how he judges his performance in non-padded practices:

"The way our coach kind of described it to us is we want to work on our hands. We want to work on our footwork. There is a little bit of a difference when it comes to when you don't have your pads on. Defenders can get away with certain things, but as an offensive lineman, there are certain things, like my hands and my footwork, I can work on even in those days."

Running Back Isaiah Spiller

On his first training camp:

"It's going pretty good. I'm just learning a lot, soaking it in. It's been great, just getting better every day."

On the competition within the running back group:

"It's been fierce every day. Coming out, having the right mindset going against the linebackers. Coming out here in full pads, it's been great. I've been adjusting well, so I'd like to keep going and get better."

On whom he has talked to get advice for training camp:

"Austin [Ekeler], [Joshua Kelley], Larry [Rountree III], all of those guys who have been here before me. Just soaking it up, being the sponge, listen to what they have to say. It's been great."

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Top Quotes | Renaldo Hill, J.C. Jackson & Bryce Callahan On Bolts New Defensive Additions

See what members of the Chargers had to say after the eighth day of training camp practice.

news

Top Quotes | Brandon Staley, Gerald Everett & Sebastian Joseph-Day Talk About Justin Herbert

"He's everything I've heard. Unreal talent, great arm, has a laser, put things on a dot, calm, cool and collected in the pocket, goes through all of his reads. Stud. The guy is a stud."

news

Top Quotes | Ryan Ficken, Matt Feiler & Troy Reeder On Value of Consistency, Cohesion

See what members of the Chargers had to say about the sixth day of training camp.

news

Top Quotes | Brandon Staley, Corey Linsley and Nasir Adderley Recap 1st Practice in Pads

See what members of the Chargers had to say about their first padded practice of training camp

news

Top Quotes | Mike Williams, Rashawn Slater & Renaldo Hill Recap Day 4 of Camp

See what members of the Chargers had to say about the team after the fourth day of practice in Costa Mesa

news

Top Quotes | Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen & Joe Lombardi Recap Day 2 of Camp

See what members of the Chargers had to say about the team after the second day of practice in Costa Mesa

news

Top Quotes | Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert & Khalil Mack Recap 1st Day of Training Camp

See what members of the Chargers had to say about the team after the first day of practice at Jack Hammett Sports Complex

news

Top Quotes | Chargers Players and Coaches Talk About the New Additions this Offseason

See what members of the Chargers had to say about the additions of Khalil Mack, J.C. Jackson, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Zion Johnson, and more.

news

Top Quotes | Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler, & Brandon Staley Speak During Minicamp Day 2

Take a look at top quotes from the group's press conferences after Wednesday's practice.

news

Top Quotes | Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, & Brandon Staley Speak During Minicamp Day 1

Take a look at top quotes from the group's press conferences after Tuesday's practice.

news

Top Quotes | Kyle Van Noy, Donald Parham Jr., Morgan Fox, & Renaldo Hill Speak During Week 3 of OTAs

Take a look at top quotes from the group's press conferences after Tuesday's practice.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

gallery

Photos: Chargers Camp Day 8

Check out the best photos from the eighth day of Training Camp 2022 at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa!

news

Trey Pipkins III: Earning the 'Right' Role

"Whenever you can get out there and kind of reaffirm to yourself that this is where you're supposed to be and you can do this, it's always good for the confidence."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Sage Surratt

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Sage Surratt.

gallery

Photos: Back Together with the Bolt Fam

Check out some shots of the Bolt Fam packing the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Back Together Saturday!

news

Top Quotes | Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen & Joe Lombardi Recap Day 2 of Camp

See what members of the Chargers had to say about the team after the second day of practice in Costa Mesa

gallery

Photos: The Bolts Report for Training Camp 2022

Check out the best photos of the squad rolling in for the start of camp

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety JT Woods to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Woods in the third round with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Isaiah Spiller

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Isaiah Spiller to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Spiller in the fourth round with the No. 123 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Zion Johnson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Zion Johnson to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Johnson with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Defensive Lineman Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Zack Bailey Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed guard/tackle Zack Bailey off waivers.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Five Members of 2022 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they signed five players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — UCLA defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (No. 160 overall), Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (No. 195), Wake Forest defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor (No. 214), Mississippi defensive back Deane Leonard (No. 236) and Purdue fullback Zander Horvath (No. 260).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Kyle Van Noy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Bryce Callahan

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Bryce Callahan.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft:

video

Bolt Up: 2022 Draft Hype Video

Take a look back at the Chargers draft picks through the years as the start of the 2022 NFL Draft draws near and who the Chargers will select with their first round pick will be revealed.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Offensive Lineman Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Linebacker Troy Reeder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Reeder.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Wide Receiver DeAndre Carter

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

video

All In: Offseason Special | Arms Race

Go behind the scenes of the Chargers blockbuster 2022 free agency on this special offseason episode of All In powered by Bud Light. See how the acquisitions of six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Khalil Mack, star cornerback J.C. Jackson and more came together as the Bolts begin loading up for the arms race for the AFC West.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Gerald Everett

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Gerald Everett.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Punter JK Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed punter JK Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Chase Daniel

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Chase Daniel.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed kicker Dustin Hopkins to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Free Agency Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, defensive lineman Austin Johnson and long snapper Josh Harris.

Latest News
Advertising