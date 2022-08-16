Top Quotes | What the Chargers are Saying About Dallas Ahead of Joint Practices

Take a look at top quotes from Head Coach Brandon Staley, Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi and OLB Kyle Van Noy ahead of joint practices with the Cowboys:

Head Coach Brandon Staley

On expectations for the offense and defense in upcoming joint practices with the Cowboys:

"I think being able to play clean football. I think what you want to be able to do in these practices is really test your players against their best people, and then test your schemes, being able to maybe do a little bit more schematically in these practices because you're going to be able to get all of the field zones covered, all of the situations covered. Take a really good look at your schemes against somebody else. Again, that evaluation process, that's so big in doing so, but we're going to engineer this for our first group, and then our second group. Then, the second and third groups will get to play a bunch of the game."

On his plan for the potential of 'scuffles breaking out' during joint practices:

"Last year, I thought we got off to a really great start with [49ers Head Coach] Kyle [Shanahan] and [49ers General Manager] John Lynch and the Niners. I thought those two practices were fantastic, two of the best I've ever been a part of. My view of it is that it takes up both organizations in order to have two quality days of practice. It's the responsibility for everybody in the organization, not just the coaches, not just the team leaders, but it's everybody that, at the end of the two practices, you want to say that your team is closer to being the team that it can become. A lot of it is how it's organized. Then, a lot of it's just the respect factor, just knowing that we respect them, they respect us and that we're trying to become better football teams, better football players and coaches. We've had great conversations with [Cowboys Head Coach] Mike McCarthy and his staff, and between the Jones' and the Spanos', and we're looking forward to two really good days of work. We should have an awesome crowd here for both days. Just that respect for the game, I think the respect for how this game is played, I know how much we respect those that group, they have a really good team, and we're looking forward to competing with them."

On if CB Michael Davis and CB Asante Samuel Jr. are 'competing for a spot at outside corner in Nickel':