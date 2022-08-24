Top Quotes | Bolts Prepare for Preseason Finale

Linebacker Troy Reeder

On preparing for Friday night's final preseason game:

"It's short, but it's exciting. It's our first opportunity as a team to go on the road and compete, so that's always kind of exciting. From the hotel to the travel, I think that's a good first opportunity for us. It's exciting. Sometimes I love these short weeks because it kind of lets you put whatever happened in the past in the past and move on. We're doing two things right now. We're getting ready for our regular season and we're preparing for the New Orleans Saints. It depends on where you are and if you are playing in the game if you're not. We're just excited to travel and get on the road together as a team."

On the special teams coverage units:

"I think we have a lot to improve on. Everywhere I've been before, I think I said in a previous interview, I've had four different special teams coordinators in my four years. I've learned a lot from each of them. I love [Special Teams Coordinator] Coach [Ryan] Ficken and I've had a lot of fun working with him. Honestly, right now, we need these live opportunities to learn how to play with each other, all of the guys that are out there. That's just really hard to recreate in practice, especially the way camp is now with you are hardly ever in pads, they are trying to de-load your bodies, running. These game reps are huge and crucial for us learning how to play with each other as a full unit. Obviously, we're not even to the first regular season game, so I'd like to see a lot of improvement. After last week, there is definitely a lot to look at the tape and learn from it and move on and keep getting better."

On what the special teams unit can improve on from last week against the Cowboys: