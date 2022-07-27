Top Quotes | Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert & Khalil Mack Recap 1st Day of Training Camp

Take a look at top quotes from Head Coach Brandon Staley, QB Justin Herbert, and LB Khalil Mack's press conferences after Wednesday's practice.

Head Coach Brandon Staley

On having 'lines of fans' outside of the gate before practice officially opening:

"It means that people are excited about the Chargers. It means that it's the start of training camp. There's nothing better in pro sports than training camp around your fans. This is where you make a lot of memories happen. I know how important it is for our organization and our players. We hope to give them a great three or four weeks of camp."

On how he prepared for his second season as Head Coach:

"I think before we left for break, we were really connected on how we wanted this training camp to look. I think that's the advantage of going into your second year with everybody. I think you could tell by how today went into, it was just so much crisper. There's so much more confidence in what you're doing. But, I took a lot of time this summer and enjoyed my family. We tried to make a lot of memories and be around my boys, my nieces and all of the people who are close to me. We were ready."

On 'if today was about re-installing what was taught in OTAs':

"It's building off of what we did in spring practice, with the OTAs and the minicamp. Your goal, as a coach, is to have your install kind of happen three times before you play. That's certainly our goal here. I think the one thing after the spring is you get to assess that part of your operation. Then, if you need to make a couple of adjustments going into training camp, you can. Out here, this is guys playing fast and really playing football for the first time with their helmets on, pads, going full speed against each other — mano a mano — and that's a big part of coming back, just learning how to practice as a team, getting used to that physicality. I thought that we were off to a good start today."

On the energy expressed today from J.C. Jackson and Khalil Mack:

"Those guys, they've played a lot of football. I think that experience and that production brings a lot of confidence. I saw a group that was playing together today, as a team. That is what we were after today, putting together a good team performance in all three phases. You can have the right energy when you know what you're doing — you know how to do it and why it's important. That's what we're after, as a staff, making sure that in all three phases, that that takes place so that you can get the fun and the energy of football."

On the players' mindset at the start of training camp: