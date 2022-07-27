Top Quotes | Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert & Khalil Mack Recap 1st Day of Training Camp

Take a look at top quotes from Head Coach Brandon Staley, QB Justin Herbert, and LB Khalil Mack's press conferences after Wednesday's practice.
Head Coach Brandon Staley
On having 'lines of fans' outside of the gate before practice officially opening:
"It means that people are excited about the Chargers. It means that it's the start of training camp. There's nothing better in pro sports than training camp around your fans. This is where you make a lot of memories happen. I know how important it is for our organization and our players. We hope to give them a great three or four weeks of camp."
On how he prepared for his second season as Head Coach:
"I think before we left for break, we were really connected on how we wanted this training camp to look. I think that's the advantage of going into your second year with everybody. I think you could tell by how today went into, it was just so much crisper. There's so much more confidence in what you're doing. But, I took a lot of time this summer and enjoyed my family. We tried to make a lot of memories and be around my boys, my nieces and all of the people who are close to me. We were ready."
On 'if today was about re-installing what was taught in OTAs':
"It's building off of what we did in spring practice, with the OTAs and the minicamp. Your goal, as a coach, is to have your install kind of happen three times before you play. That's certainly our goal here. I think the one thing after the spring is you get to assess that part of your operation. Then, if you need to make a couple of adjustments going into training camp, you can. Out here, this is guys playing fast and really playing football for the first time with their helmets on, pads, going full speed against each other — mano a mano — and that's a big part of coming back, just learning how to practice as a team, getting used to that physicality. I thought that we were off to a good start today."
On the energy expressed today from J.C. Jackson and Khalil Mack:
"Those guys, they've played a lot of football. I think that experience and that production brings a lot of confidence. I saw a group that was playing together today, as a team. That is what we were after today, putting together a good team performance in all three phases. You can have the right energy when you know what you're doing — you know how to do it and why it's important. That's what we're after, as a staff, making sure that in all three phases, that that takes place so that you can get the fun and the energy of football."
On the players' mindset at the start of training camp:
"They believe in our team. They believe in the Powder Blues. Your most important job, as a head coach, is getting your team to believe in what you do and how you do it. I know that our team really believes in playing for the Powder Blues. I think our whole organization is why they feel that way. It's not just coaches, it's everybody in our organization that comes together for these guys. We expect that to reflect our performance. I think today was off to a good start."
Quarterback Justin Herbert
On today's practice:
"The day went well. There was a lot of energy out of our guys. It's always tough spending so much time away from the facility, away from your teammates, but it was good to have everyone back out there today. Everyone looked good, sharp, so there is a lot to look forward to."
On being in the same offensive system for the second year in a row:
"I think it's a major advantage for us having the same offense for the second year. Going into this camp and having a year of film to look back on and study and go through is so helpful. We're miles ahead of where we were at this point last year, so now we're focusing on things that are maybe a little more tough or challenging to tackle, but I think we're where we need to be right now."
On the competition between the offensive and defensive units:
"It's always competitive. We've done a good job in the past two seasons of keeping it competitive. Those guys on the defense — [S] Derwin [James], led by [OLB] Kyle Van Noy, [OLB] Khalil [Mack], they are always competitive, and [CB] J.C. Jackson, as well. They force us to be better and as long as they are doing that, we feel like we can help each other out."
Linebacker Khalil Mack
On the defensive additions going through their first training camp practice:
"First off, it's always a blessing when you get to play this game, the game of football. I love this game and to have, like you said, the talent that we have out here, it starts with this. It starts with the work. My expectations for myself are always high. I'm not going to display or tell what they are, but I expect you guys to be able to see it when I touch the field."
On 'if developing a disruptive mindset starts in training camp':
"It always starts here. You create habits out here on the field, on the practice field. A lot of people say switches and turning it on, but it all starts out here. That's why I am doing what I'm doing, as far as this process, just jumping out there and getting the feel of things early rather than later."
