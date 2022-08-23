Top Quotes | Hill, Lombardi on Bolts Roster Depth & Development

Take a look at top quotes from Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill, Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi and linebacker Kenneth Murray, Jr., before Tuesday's practice:

Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill

On LB Kenneth Murray, Jr. returning to practice:

"We're excited to get Kenneth back. I've been seeing him in the meetings going through all of the checks and going through the adjustments there and now we get a chance to get him on the field. It really adds some more depth at that linebacker position. He's a competitor. He's been wanting to get out of there. So, we get a chance to see him out there in practice today in 7-on-7. We're all excited."

On OLB Kyle Van Noy and depth at EDGE:

"We know he's that piece that can do multiple things, so you also have to include him. And then, obviously, Kenneth did some last year. So, the depth can be created through the guys that we have, which is really good, but we still want to see what these young guys do in this last preseason game. See if someone can really step up and maybe get some separation in that group. But, we're happy with how Chris Rumph [II] has been playing. He has really come into his own in year two and he's been a problem in the pass-rush, but he's also added some weight so you can feel him in the run game as well. I think we can go a number of different ways with it. I think as coaches, we just have to put our heads together and see what those combinations are going to be after this final preseason game."

On S Derwin James Jr.'s impact since signing his contract extension:

"You felt him from Day 1. He was itching, even in the 7-on-7 period. We we're trying to make sure we gave him the right reps, so we kind of held him out of Play 1. I had to hold on tight to make sure he didn't get off the handle [laughter]. But he was a pro about it, like he always is. Once he got out there, you felt the difference immediately. He brings that leadership, he brings the Alpha mentality to it. The guys feel it, and they were excited when they knew that he was going to be back at practice. He definitely adds a different element for us. We're just excited that he's here and available, ready to roll."

On CB Asante Samuel Jr.'s performance in training camp and competing with CB Michael Davis for a starting cornerback role: