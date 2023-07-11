Who is the Chargers Biggest X-Factor in 2023?

The Chargers have star power on the edge that can change a game, as Bosa and Mack's accolades speak for themselves. The healthy duo has only scratched the surface of their potential and a full season together is something Clay believes will show that it is the strongest unit on the roster.

But as much as Bosa and Mack steal the headlines of strongest unit, it was rookie outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu that could make a name for himself this season on the team.

Although he is not a starter, Walder pointed to Tuipulotu as a name to watch for this season and beyond.

Walder wrote:

He recorded 13.5 sacks a year ago for USC and could be a long-term replacement for Mack.

Just like the defense, the offense will look to have a healthy season in 2023 — and the unit could be one that pushes the ceiling of the team even higher.

The addition of Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore has been one of the most talked about hires of the offseason and the offense will now get a chance to show what it can do.

Walter tabbed Moore as the team's X-factor for 2023.

Walder wrote:

This team has the roster to be a top-five (or better) offense ... the question now is whether Moore can unleash quarterback Justin Herbert and this offense's true potential.