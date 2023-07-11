Who is the Chargers Biggest X-Factor in 2023?

The Chargers roster features high-end level talent and stacks up with some of the NFL's best from top to bottom.
The Bolts return almost the same roster from a year ago, and are hoping that continuity and better health leads to a deep playoff run in 2023.
ESPN's Mike Clay and Seth Walder compiled their rankings of all NFL rosters entering 2023 and slotted the Bolts at No. 7 among the 32 teams.
And what spearheads the talented roster, according to Clay and Walder, is the edge rusher group.
Even with outside linebacker Joey Bosa missing time last season, Clay believes that he and Khalil Mack form a part of the strongest unit on the Chargers roster heading into training camp.
Clay wrote:
Joey Bosa was limited to two full games during an injury-plagued 2022 season, but he was a superstar during his first six seasons (58 sacks) and is at the prime age of 27. Opposite him will be one of the league's best edge rushers of the last decade, Khalil Mack. Mack is now 32 years old but remained effective last season (82 percent of snaps, 8.0 sacks). Versatile second-round rookie Tuli Tuipulotu brings some much-needed depth.
Take a look at the Chargers Defense in uniform at Media Day 2023
The Chargers have star power on the edge that can change a game, as Bosa and Mack's accolades speak for themselves. The healthy duo has only scratched the surface of their potential and a full season together is something Clay believes will show that it is the strongest unit on the roster.
But as much as Bosa and Mack steal the headlines of strongest unit, it was rookie outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu that could make a name for himself this season on the team.
Although he is not a starter, Walder pointed to Tuipulotu as a name to watch for this season and beyond.
Walder wrote:
He recorded 13.5 sacks a year ago for USC and could be a long-term replacement for Mack.
Just like the defense, the offense will look to have a healthy season in 2023 — and the unit could be one that pushes the ceiling of the team even higher.
The addition of Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore has been one of the most talked about hires of the offseason and the offense will now get a chance to show what it can do.
Walter tabbed Moore as the team's X-factor for 2023.
Walder wrote:
This team has the roster to be a top-five (or better) offense ... the question now is whether Moore can unleash quarterback Justin Herbert and this offense's true potential.
