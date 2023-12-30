Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Elevate Two Others

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not be activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.

Originally an undrafted free agent out of UC Davis in 2019, Doss has appeared in 12 games and made two starts with the Raiders and Chargers, totaling 11 receptions for 133 yards (12.1 avg.). He also spent time with the Jaguars, Falcons, Jets and Giants before signing to the Chargers' practice squad last season. Doss appeared in 44 games over four seasons for the Aggies, registering 321 catches for 4,069 yards (12.7 avg.) and 28 touchdowns, and adding a 42-yard rushing score. He earned consensus first-team FCS All-America honors and first-team All-Big Sky Conference as a senior, while also earning Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons as a junior and senior.

A first-year player out of the University of Michigan, Hinton appeared in five regular-season games with the Chargers over the last two years, while also appearing in the team's postseason contest last season. Since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2022, Hinton has also spent time with the New York Giants, Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons. In four regular-season games with the Chargers last year, Hinton totaled three tackles (one solo) and a quarterback hit. He also contributed in the team's postseason contest.

Hinton appeared in 32 games and made 19 starts over three seasons (2019-21) at Michigan, totaling 55 tackles (28 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble and two recoveries. He was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection in 2021 after recording a career-best 32 tackles, a forced fumble and two recoveries.