Top Quotes | Chargers Rookie Minicamp Gets Underway 

Head Coach Brandon Staley

On the opening of Rookie Minicamp:

"Great to be out on the field. A new group of guys to coach. Excited to get the weekend started."

On being scheduled to appear in six primetime games in 2023, a league maximum:

"I think we've played really well in primetime, since I've been the coach. I think our team has excelled in that time slot. The NFL is going to tell you what they think of your team by how many you get. We have a good football team and we're going to be excited to play whenever we play. But, obviously, when you're in front of the whole world, it's extra special."

On expectations for the players this weekend:

"You just want to see, I think, how they thrive in the classroom. There are a lot of components to the weekend where they have to learn so much for the first time, besides just football. There's football in the classroom, there's football on the field, special teams, offense, defense, but then it's the weight room, the equipment room, the locker room. They just have to do so much for the first time. Just seeing how they absorb all that and seeing what type of professionalism they have, I think that's something that we're all looking for, that level of professionalism, that level of focus that you have to have. Then, you want that rookie class to take shape, that brotherhood with the guys that you come in with. There are a lot of things to do this weekend, for sure."

On if anything 'surprised' him with any of the draft picks 'over the last 24 hours':

"No, I don't think so. We did a lot of work on our draft picks and a lot of work on these undrafted guys, too. This is a good group of guys. [They are] as advertised. There's so much to learn about these guys as the spring goes on. We're not going to know fully about these guys until we start putting pads on, but it's a good group of young guys. They're exciting to work with. Like I said, a lot of work to do this spring."

On the current depth of the roster: