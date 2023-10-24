Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Where Are the Bolts in Power Rankings Ahead of Week 8?

Oct 24, 2023 at 09:42 AM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

Power Rankings W7

The Chargers fell on the road and now shift their focus to a home primetime matchup against the Bears.

Ahead of the Bolts home game on Sunday night, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter Week 8.

No. 17: Frank Schwab Yahoo Sports (Last Week: 14)

The Chargers had a chance to beat the Chiefs on Sunday but the offense totally stalled in the second half.

No. 18: Conor Orr – Sports Illustrated (Last Week: 11)

This was the best the team had looked in a while through most of three quarters and the backside running game was picking up some gashes. Then, a tipped pick in the red zone.

No. 18: NFL Nation – Kris Rhim – ESPN (Last Week: No. 14)

Young riser: OLB Tuli Tuipulotu

The Chargers second-round pick turned 21 last month and has been one of the team's most consistent players. He has the fourth-most quarterback pressures (16) amongst rookies and had 10 in Week 3 -- the second most a rookie has had in a game since 2016, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. "Is he ahead of schedule?" Coach Brandon Staley said. "I think he's on schedule. I think he's right on schedule. This guy, we had a strong feeling about this guy in the springtime."

No. 18: David Helman – Fox Sports (Last Week: 15)

Everything was pointed toward another fun finish — until it wasn't. Justin Herbert's red-zone interception in the third quarter changed the complexion of the game, and while it wasn't all his fault, it just signals an ongoing struggle to finish drives. Maybe the playoffs are still possible, but the division feels out of the question already.

No. 18: Pete Prisco – CBS Sports (Last Week: 21)

No. 19: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report (Last Week: 15)

At this point, they will need to rally just to get into the wild-card conversation. And this week's Sunday night affair against the two-win Bears has gone from cakewalk to critical.

No. 21: Nate Davis – USA Today (Last Week: 19)

No. 22: Mike Florio – Pro Football Talk (Last Week: 17)

No. 22: Eric Edholm - NFL.com (Last Week: No. 14)

No. 23: Josh Kendall – The Athletic (Last Week: 21)

Hear us out. The Chargers have lost to only one team with a losing record. Three of their four losses came against the Dolphins, Cowboys and Chiefs, and only Sunday's loss came by more than three points. Justin Herbert is getting a lot of heat lately, but he's ninth in the league in passer rating (97.1) and sixth in yards per attempt (7.5). We haven't given up on the Chargers just yet.

