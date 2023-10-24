Where Are the Bolts in Power Rankings Ahead of Week 8?

The Chargers fell on the road and now shift their focus to a home primetime matchup against the Bears.

Ahead of the Bolts home game on Sunday night, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter Week 8.

No. 17: Frank Schwab – Yahoo Sports (Last Week: 14)

The Chargers had a chance to beat the Chiefs on Sunday but the offense totally stalled in the second half.

No. 18: Conor Orr – Sports Illustrated (Last Week: 11)

This was the best the team had looked in a while through most of three quarters and the backside running game was picking up some gashes. Then, a tipped pick in the red zone.

No. 18: NFL Nation – Kris Rhim – ESPN (Last Week: No. 14)

Young riser: OLB Tuli Tuipulotu