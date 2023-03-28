Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 6.0

Mar 28, 2023 at 02:05 PM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

Mock 6.0
Darron Cummings/AP Photos

There are 30 days until the 2023 NFL Draft, and college Pro Days and visits continue to ramp up as we head into the final stretch. Take a look at who draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 21 overall.

The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed below represent those of individual authors and do not represent the opinions or policies of the Chargers' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives.

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com – RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

Last updated: March 28, 2023

"The Chargers could look to add a big back with a diverse skill set to the backfield rotation. Robinson is an electric playmaker with big-play potential as a runner-receiver possessing size, speed, vision and wiggle."

Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN – WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Last updated: March 28, 2023

"Smith-Njigba is an ideal fit for a Justin Herbert-led offense. Smith-Njigba played in three games (five receptions) last season, but when healthy, JSN is a tremendous route runner and has exceptional hands. His record-breaking 15-reception, 347-yard, three-touchdown performance in the 2021 season's Rose Bowl is difficult to forget."

Diante Lee and Nate Tice, The Athletic – TE Darnell Washington, Georgia

Last updated: March 27, 2023

"Enter the jumbo-sized Washington (6-7, 264 pounds). He is far from a finished product as a blocker, but he would be a significant improvement over what the Chargers currently have in that regard. He also has the hands and athletic gifts to be a fantastic secondary weapon in the red zone and over the middle."

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports – RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

Last updated: March 27, 2023

"Robinson is special, and while he is probably one of the best players in this class, he could still be around late in Round 1 because he's a running back."

Top Shots 2022: Best Tackles & Sacks

Take a look back at photos of the Chargers tackles and sacks from the 2022 season

230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_001
1 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_002
2 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_003
3 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_004
4 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_005
5 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_006
6 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_007
7 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_008
8 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_009
9 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_010
10 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_011
11 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_012
12 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_013
13 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_014
14 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_015
15 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_016
16 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_017
17 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_018
18 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_019
19 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_020
20 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_021
21 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_022
22 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_023
23 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_024
24 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_025
25 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_026
26 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_027
27 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_028
28 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_029
29 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_030
30 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_031
31 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_032
32 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_033
33 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_034
34 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_035
35 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_036
36 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_037
37 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_038
38 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_039
39 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_040
40 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_041
41 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_042
42 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_043
43 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_044
44 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_045
45 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_046
46 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_047
47 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_048
48 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_049
49 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_050
50 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_051
51 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_052
52 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_053
53 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_054
54 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_055
55 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_056
56 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_057
57 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_058
58 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_059
59 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_060
60 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_061
61 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_062
62 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_063
63 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_064
64 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_065
65 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_066
66 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_067
67 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_068
68 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_069
69 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_070
70 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_071
71 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_072
72 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_073
73 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_074
74 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_075
75 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_076
76 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_078
77 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_077
78 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_079
79 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Athletic NFL Staff, The Athletic – TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Last updated: March 22, 2023

"The Chargers also need some edge rushing depth, and Nolan Smith and Lukas Van Ness were available. But in Kellen Moore's new offense, the Chargers will be using more 12 personnel, and they need an all-around tight end who can take over a Dalton Schultz-type role. Mayer is too good of a fit to pass up."

Chad Reuter, NFL.com – WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Last updated: March 24, 2023

"If Smith-Njigba is still on the board here, the Chargers should turn the card in for him as quickly as possible. He has the football IQ to contribute as a rookie from the slot or outside, providing crucial depth behind veterans Keenan Allen, Josh Palmer and Mike Williams."

Brad Spielberger, Pro Football Focus – TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

Last updated: March 27, 2023

"The Chargers add an elite pass-catching tight end prospect who can use a season to develop at a position that has a steep learning curve. That would go a long way for Kincaid, who is still relatively new to competitive football.

Kincaid led the FBS in 2022 with 2.55 yards per route run, 23 explosive receptions, 15 missed tackles forced and a 92.3 receiving grade — a clean sweep of receiving metrics. At just 6-foot-3 and 246 pounds, however, there will be questions about his blocking ability at the next level."

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports – OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

Last updated: March 27, 2023

"For the third consecutive year, Los Angeles elects to take an offensive lineman in the first round. If all of them pan out and warrant a second contract, then it could be a bit problematic financially down the road, but there is never too much protection for Justin Herbert."

Related Links

Top Shots 2022: Best of Offense

Take a look back at photos of the Chargers offense from the 2022 season

221211_MIAvsLAC_NV_046
1 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220911_LVvsLAC_MH_192
2 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220911_LVvsLAC_TN_194
3 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220911_LVvsLAC_MN_474
4 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230114_LACatJAX_TE_138
5 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230114_LACatJAX_MN_585
6 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230114_LACatJAX_MN_464
7 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230114_LACatJAX_MN_439
8 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230114_LACatJAX_MN_340
9 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230114_LACatJAX_MN_336
10 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230114_LACatJAX_MN_341
11 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230114_LACatJAX_MN_307
12 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230108_LACatDEN_TN_427
13 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230108_LACatDEN_MN_512
14 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230114_LACatJAX_MN_333
15 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230108_LACatDEN_MN_500
16 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230108_LACatDEN_MN_453
17 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230108_LACatDEN_MN_479
18 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230108_LACatDEN_MN_444
19 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230101_LARvsLAC_TN_203
20 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230101_LARvsLAC_TN_237
21 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230101_LARvsLAC_MN_645
22 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230101_LARvsLAC_TN_197
23 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230101_LARvsLAC_MN_595
24 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230101_LARvsLAC_MN_356
25 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230101_LARvsLAC_MN_421
26 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230101_LARvsLAC_MH_222
27 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221226_LACatIND_TN_311
28 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221226_LACatIND_TN_254
29 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221226_LACatIND_TN_154
30 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221226_LACatIND_TN_142
31 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221226_LACatIND_MN_606
32 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221226_LACatIND_MN_534
33 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221226_LACatIND_MN_436
34 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221226_LACatIND_MN_515
35 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221226_LACatIND_MN_350
36 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221218_TENvsLAC_TN_307
37 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221226_LACatIND_MN_445
38 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221218_TENvsLAC_TN_171
39 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221218_TENvsLAC_TN_110
40 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221218_TENvsLAC_NV_032
41 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221218_TENvsLAC_TE_138
42 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221218_TENvsLAC_TE_189
43 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221218_TENvsLAC_TE_099
44 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221218_TENvsLAC_MN_338
45 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221211_MIAvsLAC_TE_184
46 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221211_MIAvsLAC_TN_216
47 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221211_MIAvsLAC_TN_248
48 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221211_MIAvsLAC_MN_418
49 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221211_MIAvsLAC_MH_169
50 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221204_LACatLV_TN_144
51 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221204_LACatLV_TN_219
52 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221204_LACatLV_MN_366
53 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221127_LACatAZ_TN_316
54 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221127_LACatAZ_TN_307
55 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221127_LACatAZ_TN_294
56 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221127_LACatAZ_TN_277
57 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221127_LACatAZ_TN_173
58 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221127_LACatAZ_TN_199
59 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221127_LACatAZ_MN_357
60 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221127_LACatAZ_MN_466
61 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221127_LACatAZ_MN_346
62 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221127_LACatAZ_MN_355
63 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221127_LACatAZ_MN_251
64 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221120_KCvsLAC_TN_194
65 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221120_KCvsLAC_TN_185
66 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221120_KCvsLAC_TN_208
67 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221120_KCvsLAC_TN_170
68 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221120_KCvsLAC_MD_030
69 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221120_KCvsLAC_MN_596
70 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221120_KCvsLAC_MH_209
71 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221120_KCvsLAC_MN_353
72 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221120_KCvsLAC_MN_653
73 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221113_LACatSF_TN_240
74 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221113_LACatSF_TN_148
75 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221113_LACatSF_TN_099
76 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221113_LACatSF_TN_206
77 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221113_LACatSF_MN_447
78 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221113_LACatSF_MN_357
79 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221106_LACatATL_MN_381
80 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221113_LACatSF_MN_252
81 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221106_LACatATL_MN_489
82 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221106_LACatATL_MH_152
83 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221106_LACatATL_MH_145
84 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221023_SEAvsLAC_NV_150
85 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221106_LACatATL_MN_376
86 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221023_SEAvsLAC_MN_446
87 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221023_SEAvsLAC_MN_496
88 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221023_SEAvsLAC_MH_172
89 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221023_SEAvsLAC_MN_313
90 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221023_SEAvsLAC_MH_165
91 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221023_SEAvsLAC_MH_094
92 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_DENvsLAC_MH_267
93 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_DENvsLAC_MH_177
94 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_DENvsLAC_TN_162
95 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221009_LACatCLE_MN_565
96 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221009_LACatCLE_TN_145
97 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221009_LACatCLE_MN_507
98 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221009_LACatCLE_MN_351
99 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221009_LACatCLE_MN_494
100 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221009_LACatCLE_MN_309
101 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220925_JAXvsLAC_NV_046
102 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220925_JAXvsLAC_RY_076
103 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221002_LACatHOU_TN_240
104 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221002_LACatHOU_TN_193
105 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221002_LACatHOU_TN_358
106 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221002_LACatHOU_MN_539
107 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221002_LACatHOU_MN_469
108 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220911_LVvsLAC_MN_432
109 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220925_JAXvsLAC_MN_408
110 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220925_JAXvsLAC_MH_114
111 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220915_LACatKC_TN_329
112 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220911_LVvsLAC_MN_421
113 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220915_LACatKC_MN_422
114 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220915_LACatKC_TN_240
115 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220915_LACatKC_TN_162
116 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220915_LACatKC_LB_016
117 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220911_LVvsLAC_JM_021
118 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220911_LVvsLAC_NV_032
119 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports – EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

Last updated: March 27, 2023

"Pass-rusher may not be considered the biggest need here, but have you seen how much worse the Chargers' defense is when Joey Bosa isn't playing?... I would consider landing Van Ness at this spot a prudent investment by the Chargers."

Nate Davis, USA Today – DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

Last updated: March 22, 2023

"When you think undersized Pitt interior D-linemen who live behind the line of scrimmage – OK, OK, let's not saddle Kancey with the Aaron Donald comparison. But let's celebrate the 6-1, 281-pounder who dropped a 4.67-second 40 at the combine after posting 14.5 sacks and 27.5 TFLs for the Panthers over the past two years combined. Now imagine adding the reigning ACC Defensive Player of the Year to a Bolts defense overseen by HC Brandon Staley ... who used to unleash Donald so effectively for the crosstown Rams. (Sorry, Calijah, couldn't resist.)"

Eric Edholm, NFL.com – WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Last updated: March 27, 2023

PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade up to No. 16 with the Commanders.

"Smith-Njigba gives Justin Herbert a shifty underneath receiver who could eventually replace Keenan Allen."

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – CB Deonte Banks, Maryland

Last updated: March 22, 2023

"The Chargers add a long, springy, ultra-athletic cornerback to the secondary in Banks. Good value here, too."

25 Photos of Justin Herbert on his 25th Birthday

25 photos for the man who turns 25 today!

220418_OSP_MN_273
1 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220418_OSP_MN_315
2 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220526_OTA_TN_112
3 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220615_MiniCamp_MH_239
4 / 25
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220726_ReportDay_TN_031
5 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220728_TrainingCamp_MN_273
6 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220730_TraingCamp_NV_310
7 / 25
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TrainingCamp_TN_223
8 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220911_LVvsLAC_MD_041
9 / 25
(Mpu Dinani/Los Angeles Chargers)
220911_LVvsLAC_TN_275
10 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221020_Practice_TN_025
11 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221023_SEAvsLAC_TN_280
12 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221023_SEAvsLAC_TN_409
13 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Practice_MH_104
14 / 25
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221113_LACatSF_TN_013
15 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221120_KCvsLAC_MN_234
16 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221120_KCvsLAC_NV_57
17 / 25
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
221211_MIAvsLAC_MH_147
18 / 25
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221211_MIAvsLAC_TE_185
19 / 25
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
221211_MIAvsLAC_TN_386
20 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221226_LACatIND_MN_660
21 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230101_LARvsLAC_TN_207
22 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230108_LACatDEN_TN_248
23 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230114_LACatJAX_MN_121
24 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230114_LACatJAX_MN_585
25 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports – OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

Last updated: March 24, 2023

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News – EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia

Last updated: March 24, 2023

"The Chargers need to rev up their pass rush behind Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack with a dynamic chess piece. Smith boosted his stock back into the first round by crushing the Combine with great speed while back healthy, showing his potential freak-like production as a situational playmaker at first."

James Fragoza, Pro Football Network – WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

Last updated: March 25, 2023

"Speaking of Tyler Lockett … Zay Flowers is a similar WR, both in build and playstyle. However, while he can threaten defenses vertically — something the Los Angeles Chargers have needed for some time — Flowers is even more of a hazard horizontally. Get the ball in his hands, and watch him go to work."

Keith Sanchez, The Draft Network – TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

Last updated: March 27, 2023

"The Chargers could go defense here but they decide to go with TE Dalton Kincaid. Kincaid is the TE1 for a lot of people in this draft because of his ability to make plays down the field and his run-after-catch ability. Those are two things that the Chargers need from the tight end position. Kincaid paired with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams should continue to give QB Justin Herbert a nice trio of weapons."

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

ESPN Assesses Chargers Moves in Free Agency

ESPN's Lindsay Thiry analyzed how the Bolts have done filling their offseason roster needs thus far

news

Where are the Chargers in Recent Power Rankings?

Take a look at where NFL analysts have the Chargers ranked following the first week of free agency

news

Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 5.0

Take a look at who draft analysts have the Chargers selecting with the 21st pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

news

Chargers Get High Grades for Recent Free Agency Moves

Pundits around the league have praised the recent moves involving Eric Kendricks, Trey Pipkins III and Morgan Fox

news

ESPN's Mina Kimes Names Chargers X-Factor for 2023

The analyst sat down with Chargers.com to discuss how the Bolts will look next season and the most exciting areas of the team.

news

Celebrating Justin Herbert as He Turns 25

The Chargers franchise quarterback turns 25 years old today

news

Who Should the Chargers Target With the 21st Overall Pick?

Chargers.com caught up with multiple draft analysts in Indianapolis to talk about what the Bolts should do with their 2023 first-round pick

news

Tom Telesco on Chargers 2023 Free Agency & Draft Process

The Chargers General Manager sat down with Team Reporter Hayley Elwood in Indianapolis to discuss the Bolts current offseason timeline

news

NFL Analysts Expect Kellen Moore to Revamp Chargers Offense

"I think he's going to be able to stress defenses in a way that we haven't really seen with the Chargers."

news

Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 4.0

Take a look at who draft analysts have the Chargers selecting with the 21st pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

news

Staley Values 1st Impressions, Momentum at 2023 Combine

The Bolts head coach sat down with Team Reporter Hayley Elwood in Indianapolis to discuss what he gets out of the week and how he's impacted by player interviews

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.

news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Latest News
Advertising