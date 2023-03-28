Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 6.0

The Athletic NFL Staff, The Athletic – TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Last updated: March 22, 2023

"The Chargers also need some edge rushing depth, and Nolan Smith and Lukas Van Ness were available. But in Kellen Moore's new offense, the Chargers will be using more 12 personnel, and they need an all-around tight end who can take over a Dalton Schultz-type role. Mayer is too good of a fit to pass up."

Chad Reuter, NFL.com – WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Last updated: March 24, 2023

"If Smith-Njigba is still on the board here, the Chargers should turn the card in for him as quickly as possible. He has the football IQ to contribute as a rookie from the slot or outside, providing crucial depth behind veterans Keenan Allen, Josh Palmer and Mike Williams."

Brad Spielberger, Pro Football Focus – TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

Last updated: March 27, 2023

"The Chargers add an elite pass-catching tight end prospect who can use a season to develop at a position that has a steep learning curve. That would go a long way for Kincaid, who is still relatively new to competitive football.

Kincaid led the FBS in 2022 with 2.55 yards per route run, 23 explosive receptions, 15 missed tackles forced and a 92.3 receiving grade — a clean sweep of receiving metrics. At just 6-foot-3 and 246 pounds, however, there will be questions about his blocking ability at the next level."

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports – OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

Last updated: March 27, 2023