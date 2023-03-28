Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 6.0

There are 30 days until the 2023 NFL Draft, and college Pro Days and visits continue to ramp up as we head into the final stretch. Take a look at who draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 21 overall.
The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed below represent those of individual authors and do not represent the opinions or policies of the Chargers' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives.
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com – RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
Last updated: March 28, 2023
"The Chargers could look to add a big back with a diverse skill set to the backfield rotation. Robinson is an electric playmaker with big-play potential as a runner-receiver possessing size, speed, vision and wiggle."
Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN – WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
Last updated: March 28, 2023
"Smith-Njigba is an ideal fit for a Justin Herbert-led offense. Smith-Njigba played in three games (five receptions) last season, but when healthy, JSN is a tremendous route runner and has exceptional hands. His record-breaking 15-reception, 347-yard, three-touchdown performance in the 2021 season's Rose Bowl is difficult to forget."
Diante Lee and Nate Tice, The Athletic – TE Darnell Washington, Georgia
Last updated: March 27, 2023
"Enter the jumbo-sized Washington (6-7, 264 pounds). He is far from a finished product as a blocker, but he would be a significant improvement over what the Chargers currently have in that regard. He also has the hands and athletic gifts to be a fantastic secondary weapon in the red zone and over the middle."
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports – RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
Last updated: March 27, 2023
"Robinson is special, and while he is probably one of the best players in this class, he could still be around late in Round 1 because he's a running back."
Take a look back at photos of the Chargers tackles and sacks from the 2022 season
The Athletic NFL Staff, The Athletic – TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
Last updated: March 22, 2023
"The Chargers also need some edge rushing depth, and Nolan Smith and Lukas Van Ness were available. But in Kellen Moore's new offense, the Chargers will be using more 12 personnel, and they need an all-around tight end who can take over a Dalton Schultz-type role. Mayer is too good of a fit to pass up."
Chad Reuter, NFL.com – WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
Last updated: March 24, 2023
"If Smith-Njigba is still on the board here, the Chargers should turn the card in for him as quickly as possible. He has the football IQ to contribute as a rookie from the slot or outside, providing crucial depth behind veterans Keenan Allen, Josh Palmer and Mike Williams."
Brad Spielberger, Pro Football Focus – TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah
Last updated: March 27, 2023
"The Chargers add an elite pass-catching tight end prospect who can use a season to develop at a position that has a steep learning curve. That would go a long way for Kincaid, who is still relatively new to competitive football.
Kincaid led the FBS in 2022 with 2.55 yards per route run, 23 explosive receptions, 15 missed tackles forced and a 92.3 receiving grade — a clean sweep of receiving metrics. At just 6-foot-3 and 246 pounds, however, there will be questions about his blocking ability at the next level."
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports – OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee
Last updated: March 27, 2023
"For the third consecutive year, Los Angeles elects to take an offensive lineman in the first round. If all of them pan out and warrant a second contract, then it could be a bit problematic financially down the road, but there is never too much protection for Justin Herbert."
Take a look back at photos of the Chargers offense from the 2022 season
Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports – EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa
Last updated: March 27, 2023
"Pass-rusher may not be considered the biggest need here, but have you seen how much worse the Chargers' defense is when Joey Bosa isn't playing?... I would consider landing Van Ness at this spot a prudent investment by the Chargers."
Nate Davis, USA Today – DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh
Last updated: March 22, 2023
"When you think undersized Pitt interior D-linemen who live behind the line of scrimmage – OK, OK, let's not saddle Kancey with the Aaron Donald comparison. But let's celebrate the 6-1, 281-pounder who dropped a 4.67-second 40 at the combine after posting 14.5 sacks and 27.5 TFLs for the Panthers over the past two years combined. Now imagine adding the reigning ACC Defensive Player of the Year to a Bolts defense overseen by HC Brandon Staley ... who used to unleash Donald so effectively for the crosstown Rams. (Sorry, Calijah, couldn't resist.)"
Eric Edholm, NFL.com – WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
Last updated: March 27, 2023
PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade up to No. 16 with the Commanders.
"Smith-Njigba gives Justin Herbert a shifty underneath receiver who could eventually replace Keenan Allen."
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – CB Deonte Banks, Maryland
Last updated: March 22, 2023
"The Chargers add a long, springy, ultra-athletic cornerback to the secondary in Banks. Good value here, too."
25 photos for the man who turns 25 today!
Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports – OT Broderick Jones, Georgia
Last updated: March 24, 2023
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News – EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia
Last updated: March 24, 2023
"The Chargers need to rev up their pass rush behind Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack with a dynamic chess piece. Smith boosted his stock back into the first round by crushing the Combine with great speed while back healthy, showing his potential freak-like production as a situational playmaker at first."
James Fragoza, Pro Football Network – WR Zay Flowers, Boston College
Last updated: March 25, 2023
"Speaking of Tyler Lockett … Zay Flowers is a similar WR, both in build and playstyle. However, while he can threaten defenses vertically — something the Los Angeles Chargers have needed for some time — Flowers is even more of a hazard horizontally. Get the ball in his hands, and watch him go to work."
Keith Sanchez, The Draft Network – TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah
Last updated: March 27, 2023
"The Chargers could go defense here but they decide to go with TE Dalton Kincaid. Kincaid is the TE1 for a lot of people in this draft because of his ability to make plays down the field and his run-after-catch ability. Those are two things that the Chargers need from the tight end position. Kincaid paired with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams should continue to give QB Justin Herbert a nice trio of weapons."
Bolt Up for 2023!
Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.