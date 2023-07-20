Which Chargers Player Got the Nod as the Team's Non-QB MVP?

There's no question Justin Herbert is the most important player on the Bolts roster.

But outside of him, who would get your vote for non-quarterback MVP?

Outside linebacker Joey Bosa had some tough injury luck in 2022, but he still remains one of the best and most dominant edge rushers in football entering the new season.

And a big 2023 could mean big things for the Chargers defense and team as a whole.

The Bolts defense missed Bosa's presence against both the pass and the run for a large part of last season, but with the veteran back and healthy for this season, The Athletic's Daniel Popper believes Bosa will play a big part of the Chargers season.

The Athletic recently released its list of picks for each team’s most valuable non-quarterback in 2023, with Popper's pick being Bosa. Despite a rough 2022, Popper believes a motivated and healthy Bosa will be a force for the Bolts and be their most valuable player.

Popper wrote: