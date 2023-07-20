Which Chargers Player Got the Nod as the Team's Non-QB MVP?

There's no question Justin Herbert is the most important player on the Bolts roster.
But outside of him, who would get your vote for non-quarterback MVP?
Outside linebacker Joey Bosa had some tough injury luck in 2022, but he still remains one of the best and most dominant edge rushers in football entering the new season.
And a big 2023 could mean big things for the Chargers defense and team as a whole.
The Bolts defense missed Bosa's presence against both the pass and the run for a large part of last season, but with the veteran back and healthy for this season, The Athletic's Daniel Popper believes Bosa will play a big part of the Chargers season.
The Athletic recently released its list of picks for each team’s most valuable non-quarterback in 2023, with Popper's pick being Bosa. Despite a rough 2022, Popper believes a motivated and healthy Bosa will be a force for the Bolts and be their most valuable player.
Popper wrote:
Bosa suffered a torn groin in Week 3 of last season and went on to miss the Chargers' next 12 games. It was a frustrating season that ultimately ended in embarrassing fashion… But there was a silver lining: The surgery Bosa underwent in late September cleaned up what he described as chronic groin issues. He will enter this season healthier than he has been in years. And the way 2022 ended should only add motivation for a player who is still one the best all-around edge rushers in football.
Bosa, a four-time Pro Bowler, has tallied 60.5 sacks in his career.
Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman also picked his Chargers most important non-QB, agreeing with Popper that Bosa is the pick.
He wrote:
The best, and most important, player on their team, when healthy, is Joey Bosa.
Bosa has a long track record of elite success. He has posted 85.0-plus overall grades in five of his seven NFL seasons. Due to injury, he played in just six games and logged 203 total snaps in 2022. Consequently, the Chargers finished the season with the second-lowest-graded defensive line in the league. The plan in Los Angeles was for Khalil Mack to create more opportunities for Bosa. Ideally, that would allow Bosa a chance to have a 15-to-20-sack season.
