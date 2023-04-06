Chargers Have 'No Pressing Needs' Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft 

During the initial wave of free agency, the Chargers were able to return some of their biggest contributors from last season's team.
The Bolts kept right tackle Trey Pipkins III, defensive lineman Morgan Fox and punter JK Scott — among other key pieces from a year ago —and also added All-Pro linebacker Eric Kendricks as an outside free agent.
The Chargers roster remains in good shape entering the 2023 NFL Draft.
While moves can be made before or after the draft, the current roster allows the team to examine all positions when the team is on the clock and add young talent that can impact the team both now and in the future.
This is why ESPN’s Matt Miller believes that the Bolts have "no pressing needs," and that this draft serves more as an opportunity to bolster certain spots and create more depth on the roster.
Miller wrote:
The Chargers' roster is in good shape and has no pressing needs. Whoever is drafted in Round 1 won't be an impact player right away, but depth is needed across the board.
Wide receiver is one of the most mocked positions for the Chargers in the first round, according to draft analysts. And while offense is the most common prediction for the Bolts early, those that choose defense opt to choose a defensive end that can provide depth and develop behind star rushers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.
Those are the top two positions of need according to Miller, as adding some young depth can further strengthen the overall roster.
Miller wrote:
Considering Keenan Allen will be 31 years old next season, it isn't out of the question that the team selects a wide receiver at No. 21 overall. The same goes for a third pass-rusher to develop behind 32-year-old outside linebacker Khalil Mack.
Other draft needs Miller points out for the Chargers include adding depth for interior offensive linemen and at cornerback.
The selection in the first round will dictate what direction the team moves in Rounds 2 through 7. And although Miller believes the Bolts should add a defensive tackle and cornerback, those would be moves he envisions in the middle of the draft rather than the beginning.
Miller wrote:
As for Year 1 impact guys, a third defensive tackle and a third cornerback could get on the field, but those seem like midround additions.
