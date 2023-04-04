Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 7.0

Apr 04, 2023 at 10:40 AM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

Mock 7.0
AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

We're less than four weeks away from the 2023 NFL Draft. Take a look at who draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 21 overall.

The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed below represent those of individual authors and do not represent the opinions or policies of the Chargers' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives.

Todd McShay, ESPN – DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

Last updated: April 4, 2023

"Kancey is undersized at 281 pounds, but he has explosive power ... I really like this fit because of Kancey's upside as a pass-rusher. We've seen Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley have success with Aaron Donald as an interior rusher when he was the Rams' defensive coordinator, and while Kancey is not Donald, he plays a similar style as a penetrating 3-technique with take-off burst. Kancey also ran the fastest 40-yard dash time for a defensive tackle since 2006 at 4.67 seconds, and he had 14.5 sacks and 28.5 tackles for loss over the past two seasons at Pitt. Wide receiver is also an obvious consideration, after Los Angeles lost Keenan Allen and Mike Williams for extended periods of time last season. Perhaps TCU's Quentin Johnston or USC's Jordan Addison makes sense."

Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus – TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

Last updated: April 4, 2023

"Kincaid boasts the best ball skills in the draft class, making him perfect for a quarterback like Justin Herbert who trusts his receivers in contested situations."

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports – WR Jordan Addison, USC

Last updated: April 3, 2023

"Addison isn't a big target, but he's one of the most dynamic players in the country who can line up anywhere. He "only" managed a 4.49 40 at the combine but the tape is the tape — and it consistently showed that he was regularly the best player on the field who can win at all three levels, playing either outside or in the slot."

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today – TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

Last updated: April 3, 2023

"New offensive coordinator Kellen Moore could find plenty of ways to create mismatches with Kincaid, whose separation skills would set him apart in a group of pass catchers that largely relies on Justin Herbert throwing jump balls."

25 Photos of Justin Herbert on his 25th Birthday

25 photos for the man who turns 25 today!

220418_OSP_MN_273
1 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220418_OSP_MN_315
2 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220526_OTA_TN_112
3 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220615_MiniCamp_MH_239
4 / 25
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220726_ReportDay_TN_031
5 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220728_TrainingCamp_MN_273
6 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220730_TraingCamp_NV_310
7 / 25
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TrainingCamp_TN_223
8 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220911_LVvsLAC_MD_041
9 / 25
(Mpu Dinani/Los Angeles Chargers)
220911_LVvsLAC_TN_275
10 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221020_Practice_TN_025
11 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221023_SEAvsLAC_TN_280
12 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221023_SEAvsLAC_TN_409
13 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Practice_MH_104
14 / 25
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221113_LACatSF_TN_013
15 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221120_KCvsLAC_MN_234
16 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221120_KCvsLAC_NV_57
17 / 25
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
221211_MIAvsLAC_MH_147
18 / 25
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221211_MIAvsLAC_TE_185
19 / 25
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
221211_MIAvsLAC_TN_386
20 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221226_LACatIND_MN_660
21 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230101_LARvsLAC_TN_207
22 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230108_LACatDEN_TN_248
23 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230114_LACatJAX_MN_121
24 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230114_LACatJAX_MN_585
25 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports – DL Myles Murphy, Clemson

Last updated: April 3, 2023

"The Chargers are pretty strong at a lot of positions, allowing them to be flexible with what position they take. The explosive and versatile Myles Murphy would provide great depth to go with Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack."

BR NFL Scouting Department, Bleacher Report – WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

Last updated: March 31, 2023

"Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers will certainly boost the offense he ends up with. The 5'9", 182-pound target may not the biggest receiver but he adds significant juice, with the abilities to separate and simply run away from defensive backs."

Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com – TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Last updated: March 30, 2023

"Mayer profiles as a complete TE who excels both as a blocker and pass catcher."

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

Last updated: April 3, 2023

"How about Robinson in Los Angeles with Justin Herbert?... This would be a plan-for-the-future pick at RB."

Top 22 Photos from the 2022 Season

Take a look at the best photos from the Chargers 2022 campaign through the lens of team photographer, Mike Nowak, manager of photography, Ty Nowell, seasonal photographer, Mackenzie Hudson, and gameday photographer, Noel Vasquez.

WELCOME TO WEEK 1 - After not playing all preseason, here's a very fired up Keenan Allen celebrating with fans after a big catch in Week 1 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.  This overhead angle, taken from Level 6, really gives you perspective as a fan in the stands. - Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers
1 / 22

WELCOME TO WEEK 1 - After not playing all preseason, here's a very fired up Keenan Allen celebrating with fans after a big catch in Week 1 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.  This overhead angle, taken from Level 6, really gives you perspective as a fan in the stands. - Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers

FOR THE WIN - The Raiders had a chance to take the lead toward the end of the game, but a familiar face, Khalil Mack, forced a fumble on QB Derek Carr on fourth down to ice the win for his home team.  Mack finished with 3.0 sacks that game, and his teammate, Drue Tranquill was doing his best Notre Dame 'Touchdown Jesus' pose after the play. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2 / 22

FOR THE WIN - The Raiders had a chance to take the lead toward the end of the game, but a familiar face, Khalil Mack, forced a fumble on QB Derek Carr on fourth down to ice the win for his home team.  Mack finished with 3.0 sacks that game, and his teammate, Drue Tranquill was doing his best Notre Dame 'Touchdown Jesus' pose after the play. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

NEW ERA, SAME MIKE - Week 2 featured the Chargers vs. Chiefs on the first-ever Thursday Night Football game on Prime Video.  One thing that wasn't new?  Mike Williams' crazy one-handed catches. Just look at the concentration on his face to steadily corral the ball and get his body inbounds.  This touchdown reception set the record for the most-ever by a visiting player at Arrowhead Stadium. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3 / 22

NEW ERA, SAME MIKE - Week 2 featured the Chargers vs. Chiefs on the first-ever Thursday Night Football game on Prime Video.  One thing that wasn't new?  Mike Williams' crazy one-handed catches. Just look at the concentration on his face to steadily corral the ball and get his body inbounds.  This touchdown reception set the record for the most-ever by a visiting player at Arrowhead Stadium. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

10 GETS BACK TO .500 - Here's Justin Herbert walking off with a win in Week 4 over the Houston Texans which got the team back to 2-2.  The contrast here shows the fans peeking over the railing to get a glimpse of the Bolts' QB, but before he heads off into the dark tunnel, he acknowledges their presence and reciprocates the greeting. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
4 / 22

10 GETS BACK TO .500 - Here's Justin Herbert walking off with a win in Week 4 over the Houston Texans which got the team back to 2-2.  The contrast here shows the fans peeking over the railing to get a glimpse of the Bolts' QB, but before he heads off into the dark tunnel, he acknowledges their presence and reciprocates the greeting. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

GRIT - Here's a field-level shot of Derwin James single-handedly taking down Browns RB Nick Chubb. Both players are esteemed at their respective positions so naturally, the field dirt stands no chance when they combine forces.  You get a clear view of just how much dirt gets kicked up on this tackle. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
5 / 22

GRIT - Here's a field-level shot of Derwin James single-handedly taking down Browns RB Nick Chubb. Both players are esteemed at their respective positions so naturally, the field dirt stands no chance when they combine forces.  You get a clear view of just how much dirt gets kicked up on this tackle. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

A SIGHT OF SOFI STADIUM - This remote camera was perched to give the high-angle effect of a full view of SoFi Stadium during pregame introductions. Notice the bolt overhang in the foreground which frames the shot nicely. On the field, you can see TE Gerald Everett running onto the field before the Week 6 MNF game vs. the Denver Broncos. Look up, and you'll see the forward facing shot on the Infinity Screen. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
6 / 22

A SIGHT OF SOFI STADIUM - This remote camera was perched to give the high-angle effect of a full view of SoFi Stadium during pregame introductions. Notice the bolt overhang in the foreground which frames the shot nicely. On the field, you can see TE Gerald Everett running onto the field before the Week 6 MNF game vs. the Denver Broncos. Look up, and you'll see the forward facing shot on the Infinity Screen. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

THE ROOKIE STEPS UP - Another shot from the same Week 6 Monday Night Football game that went into overtime.  What was a tough, hard-fought battle all game was finally cracked open with just under five minutes remaining after Ja'Sir Taylor made a heads up special teams play to force a muffed punt. Another rookie, Deane Leonard, recovered the ball to give possession back to the Chargers offense to set up a game-winning drive. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
7 / 22

THE ROOKIE STEPS UP - Another shot from the same Week 6 Monday Night Football game that went into overtime.  What was a tough, hard-fought battle all game was finally cracked open with just under five minutes remaining after Ja'Sir Taylor made a heads up special teams play to force a muffed punt. Another rookie, Deane Leonard, recovered the ball to give possession back to the Chargers offense to set up a game-winning drive. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

HEROIC HOPKINS - Here's a close up view of kicker Dustin Hopkins' game-winning field goal in Week 6.  Hopkins injured his hamstring mid-game and at one point was deemed questionable to return. He went 4-for-4 on field goals, including this game winner.  Check out the pain in his face as he boots this through the uprights. - Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers
8 / 22

HEROIC HOPKINS - Here's a close up view of kicker Dustin Hopkins' game-winning field goal in Week 6.  Hopkins injured his hamstring mid-game and at one point was deemed questionable to return. He went 4-for-4 on field goals, including this game winner.  Check out the pain in his face as he boots this through the uprights. - Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers

VIEWS - The navy uniforms add a different color-element when the team dons them once a season and paired with this gold facemask, you can see the contrast.  You can also see a reflection of SoFi Stadium on the visor as the team got ready for the Week 7 game vs. Seattle. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
9 / 22

VIEWS - The navy uniforms add a different color-element when the team dons them once a season and paired with this gold facemask, you can see the contrast.  You can also see a reflection of SoFi Stadium on the visor as the team got ready for the Week 7 game vs. Seattle. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

DICKER RISES UP - The Bolts are no strangers to changes at kicker and Cameron Dicker was the team's third of the season. Here he is being carried off the field by Derwin James and Amen Ogbongbemiga after nailing a 37-yard field goal to get the win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
10 / 22

DICKER RISES UP - The Bolts are no strangers to changes at kicker and Cameron Dicker was the team's third of the season. Here he is being carried off the field by Derwin James and Amen Ogbongbemiga after nailing a 37-yard field goal to get the win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

REFLECTION - With no Mike Williams and no Keenan Allen, wide receiver DeAndre Carter was tasked with stepping up in a big way in Week 10.  Here he is taking a moment for himself before the Sunday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, centered in solitude surrounded by a crowded stadium. He went on to lead the receivers with four catches for 64 yards and a touchdown he scored on the team's first drive. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
11 / 22

REFLECTION - With no Mike Williams and no Keenan Allen, wide receiver DeAndre Carter was tasked with stepping up in a big way in Week 10.  Here he is taking a moment for himself before the Sunday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, centered in solitude surrounded by a crowded stadium. He went on to lead the receivers with four catches for 64 yards and a touchdown he scored on the team's first drive. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

DERWIN GOES UP! - Derwin James' athletic prowess was on display in Week 12 after he snatched this pass intended for DeAndre Hopkins. You can't help but notice how Derwin's uniform stands out against the Cardinals' red sideline. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
12 / 22

DERWIN GOES UP! - Derwin James' athletic prowess was on display in Week 12 after he snatched this pass intended for DeAndre Hopkins. You can't help but notice how Derwin's uniform stands out against the Cardinals' red sideline. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

TWO SIDES TO EVERY PLAY - Here's the aftermath of Austin Ekeler scoring a touchdown with 15 seconds remaining in regulation in Week 12. Pair Ekeler's enthusiasm with Isaiah Simmons' despair and it's a reminder how every play tells two stories. The Bolts successfully made a two-point conversion after this TD to improve to 6-5 and get the team back on track. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
13 / 22

TWO SIDES TO EVERY PLAY - Here's the aftermath of Austin Ekeler scoring a touchdown with 15 seconds remaining in regulation in Week 12. Pair Ekeler's enthusiasm with Isaiah Simmons' despair and it's a reminder how every play tells two stories. The Bolts successfully made a two-point conversion after this TD to improve to 6-5 and get the team back on track. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

TOE TAPPIN' - As good as Mike Williams' catches are, so too is his ability to always get his feet inbounds to complete the play. Here's another example on a touchdown in Week 14 vs. the Dolphins. No. 81 came alive that night catching all six passes thrown his way for 116 yards and a score, helping his team get the W in primetime and start their push for the postseason. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
14 / 22

TOE TAPPIN' - As good as Mike Williams' catches are, so too is his ability to always get his feet inbounds to complete the play. Here's another example on a touchdown in Week 14 vs. the Dolphins. No. 81 came alive that night catching all six passes thrown his way for 116 yards and a score, helping his team get the W in primetime and start their push for the postseason. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

FULLY LOADED FIRST DOWN - Through his three years in the league, Justin Herbert has kept it pretty cool, calm, and collected on the field.  That changed for a moment in Week 14 when the QB ran for a first down on 3rd-and-8 with just over five minutes to play. He then stood up and gave the definitive first down motion. The play made Chargers fans harken back to when Philip Rivers did a similar celebration in the playoffs against the Baltimore Ravens showing even QBs can get in on the fun every once in a while. - Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers
15 / 22

FULLY LOADED FIRST DOWN - Through his three years in the league, Justin Herbert has kept it pretty cool, calm, and collected on the field.  That changed for a moment in Week 14 when the QB ran for a first down on 3rd-and-8 with just over five minutes to play. He then stood up and gave the definitive first down motion. The play made Chargers fans harken back to when Philip Rivers did a similar celebration in the playoffs against the Baltimore Ravens showing even QBs can get in on the fun every once in a while. - Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers

A SPIKE to 7 WINS - After the 23-17 victory over Miami, Herbert was given a game ball by the Sunday Night Football crew. Here's a peek into the locker room as No. 10 emphatically spiked the ball in celebration of the victory and gave us another glimpse at the emotions that come with wins, especially, wins that mean more in mid-December. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
16 / 22

A SPIKE to 7 WINS - After the 23-17 victory over Miami, Herbert was given a game ball by the Sunday Night Football crew. Here's a peek into the locker room as No. 10 emphatically spiked the ball in celebration of the victory and gave us another glimpse at the emotions that come with wins, especially, wins that mean more in mid-December. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

SMOKE & SHADOWS - The tunnel is always a great place to shoot given the fact that we add a lot of different elements for pregame introductions. Here we have Mike Williams, in the royal blue uniform, standing in front of the fan with smoke permeating throughout the shot.  The colors contrast well despite this being an afternoon game. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
17 / 22

SMOKE & SHADOWS - The tunnel is always a great place to shoot given the fact that we add a lot of different elements for pregame introductions. Here we have Mike Williams, in the royal blue uniform, standing in front of the fan with smoke permeating throughout the shot.  The colors contrast well despite this being an afternoon game. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

WHO ELSE? MIKE WILLIAMS - The Week 15 Titans game was another hard-fought battle.  After Tennessee tied the game with :48 seconds remaining, Justin Herbert, on the run, connected with Mike Williams - of course - for a gain of 35.  Here's No. 81 in the process of going to the ground towards the end of the play.  He's merely levitating above the field turf at SoFi Stadium.  Three plays later, Cameron Dicker kicked the Bolts to another win and an 8-6 record. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
18 / 22

WHO ELSE? MIKE WILLIAMS - The Week 15 Titans game was another hard-fought battle.  After Tennessee tied the game with :48 seconds remaining, Justin Herbert, on the run, connected with Mike Williams - of course - for a gain of 35.  Here's No. 81 in the process of going to the ground towards the end of the play.  He's merely levitating above the field turf at SoFi Stadium.  Three plays later, Cameron Dicker kicked the Bolts to another win and an 8-6 record. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

A CLINCH FOR CHRISTMAS - After being 6-6 at one point during the season, the Chargers rallied and had an opportunity to clinch a postseason berth in Week 16 vs. the Colts. Clinched they did after a dominating 20-3 performance. The game came a day after Christmas giving the team the best gift they could ask for. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
19 / 22

A CLINCH FOR CHRISTMAS - After being 6-6 at one point during the season, the Chargers rallied and had an opportunity to clinch a postseason berth in Week 16 vs. the Colts. Clinched they did after a dominating 20-3 performance. The game came a day after Christmas giving the team the best gift they could ask for. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

LOV3 FOR DAMAR - Week 18 was a reminder that life is bigger than football after what happened to Buffalo's Damar Hamlin the previous Monday night. After kickoff, Derwin James and Russell Wilson, two players and team captains who don No. 3, the same number Hamlin wears, met in the middle of the field to express support and love for the Bills safety. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
20 / 22

LOV3 FOR DAMAR - Week 18 was a reminder that life is bigger than football after what happened to Buffalo's Damar Hamlin the previous Monday night. After kickoff, Derwin James and Russell Wilson, two players and team captains who don No. 3, the same number Hamlin wears, met in the middle of the field to express support and love for the Bills safety. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

PALMER GOES A MILE HIGH - Just look at the hops from Joshua Palmer as he hauled in a two-point conversion in Week 18's game vs. the Broncos. We see guys leap up all the time, but it's always amazing when you see how a photo can capture just how high up they get in the moment. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
21 / 22

PALMER GOES A MILE HIGH - Just look at the hops from Joshua Palmer as he hauled in a two-point conversion in Week 18's game vs. the Broncos. We see guys leap up all the time, but it's always amazing when you see how a photo can capture just how high up they get in the moment. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

WELCOME TO THE WILD CARD - The Chargers were back in the playoffs for the first time since 2018 as they went to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars. Here's the pregame setup as Sebastian Joseph-Day's hands mimic the fireworks on display. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
22 / 22

WELCOME TO THE WILD CARD - The Chargers were back in the playoffs for the first time since 2018 as they went to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars. Here's the pregame setup as Sebastian Joseph-Day's hands mimic the fireworks on display. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports – OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

Last updated: April 3, 2023

"Los Angeles could have gone in a few directions with running back Bijan Robinson still on the board. For the third consecutive year, the Chargers take an offensive lineman in the first round."

Damian Parson, The Draft Network – TE Luke Musgrave, Oregon State

Last updated: April 3, 2023

"Luke Musgrave would give Herbert a big and athletic playmaker at the tight end that can press defenses vertically on all three levels of the field. Musgrave looks like he was built in a lab and has the highest ceiling in the draft."

Kent Platte, Pro Football Network – RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

Last updated: March 30, 2023

"Bijan Robinson only falls here due to positional value, as he's one of the best RB prospects of the past two decades. His positive athletic profile, coupled with a running style and receiving ability that translates well to the NFL, should firmly land him as the best runner in the AFC West, if not the entire AFC."

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Renner Opts for Offense in Simulated Chargers Mock Draft

PFF's lead draft analyst joined Matt "Money" Smith and Chris Hayre on the latest edition of "Chargers Weekly"

news

NFL.com Outlines Bolts Top 3 Needs in 2023 Draft

With less than a month to go until the draft, see what positions could be on the Chargers radar in the first few rounds

news

Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 6.0

Take a look at who draft analysts have the Chargers selecting with the 21st pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

news

ESPN Assesses Chargers Moves in Free Agency

ESPN's Lindsay Thiry analyzed how the Bolts have done filling their offseason roster needs thus far

news

Where are the Chargers in Recent Power Rankings?

Take a look at where NFL analysts have the Chargers ranked following the first week of free agency

news

Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 5.0

Take a look at who draft analysts have the Chargers selecting with the 21st pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

news

Chargers Get High Grades for Recent Free Agency Moves

Pundits around the league have praised the recent moves involving Eric Kendricks, Trey Pipkins III and Morgan Fox

news

ESPN's Mina Kimes Names Chargers X-Factor for 2023

The analyst sat down with Chargers.com to discuss how the Bolts will look next season and the most exciting areas of the team.

news

Celebrating Justin Herbert as He Turns 25

The Chargers franchise quarterback turns 25 years old today

news

Who Should the Chargers Target With the 21st Overall Pick?

Chargers.com caught up with multiple draft analysts in Indianapolis to talk about what the Bolts should do with their 2023 first-round pick

news

Tom Telesco on Chargers 2023 Free Agency & Draft Process

The Chargers General Manager sat down with Team Reporter Hayley Elwood in Indianapolis to discuss the Bolts current offseason timeline

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.

news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Latest News
Advertising