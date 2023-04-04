Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 7.0

We're less than four weeks away from the 2023 NFL Draft. Take a look at who draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 21 overall.

The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed below represent those of individual authors and do not represent the opinions or policies of the Chargers' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives.

Todd McShay, ESPN – DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

Last updated: April 4, 2023

"Kancey is undersized at 281 pounds, but he has explosive power ... I really like this fit because of Kancey's upside as a pass-rusher. We've seen Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley have success with Aaron Donald as an interior rusher when he was the Rams' defensive coordinator, and while Kancey is not Donald, he plays a similar style as a penetrating 3-technique with take-off burst. Kancey also ran the fastest 40-yard dash time for a defensive tackle since 2006 at 4.67 seconds, and he had 14.5 sacks and 28.5 tackles for loss over the past two seasons at Pitt. Wide receiver is also an obvious consideration, after Los Angeles lost Keenan Allen and Mike Williams for extended periods of time last season. Perhaps TCU's Quentin Johnston or USC's Jordan Addison makes sense."

Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus – TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

Last updated: April 4, 2023

"Kincaid boasts the best ball skills in the draft class, making him perfect for a quarterback like Justin Herbert who trusts his receivers in contested situations."

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports – WR Jordan Addison, USC

Last updated: April 3, 2023

"Addison isn't a big target, but he's one of the most dynamic players in the country who can line up anywhere. He "only" managed a 4.49 40 at the combine but the tape is the tape — and it consistently showed that he was regularly the best player on the field who can win at all three levels, playing either outside or in the slot."

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today – TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

Last updated: April 3, 2023