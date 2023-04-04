Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 7.0

We're less than four weeks away from the 2023 NFL Draft. Take a look at who draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 21 overall.
Todd McShay, ESPN – DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh
Last updated: April 4, 2023
"Kancey is undersized at 281 pounds, but he has explosive power ... I really like this fit because of Kancey's upside as a pass-rusher. We've seen Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley have success with Aaron Donald as an interior rusher when he was the Rams' defensive coordinator, and while Kancey is not Donald, he plays a similar style as a penetrating 3-technique with take-off burst. Kancey also ran the fastest 40-yard dash time for a defensive tackle since 2006 at 4.67 seconds, and he had 14.5 sacks and 28.5 tackles for loss over the past two seasons at Pitt. Wide receiver is also an obvious consideration, after Los Angeles lost Keenan Allen and Mike Williams for extended periods of time last season. Perhaps TCU's Quentin Johnston or USC's Jordan Addison makes sense."
Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus – TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah
Last updated: April 4, 2023
"Kincaid boasts the best ball skills in the draft class, making him perfect for a quarterback like Justin Herbert who trusts his receivers in contested situations."
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports – WR Jordan Addison, USC
Last updated: April 3, 2023
"Addison isn't a big target, but he's one of the most dynamic players in the country who can line up anywhere. He "only" managed a 4.49 40 at the combine but the tape is the tape — and it consistently showed that he was regularly the best player on the field who can win at all three levels, playing either outside or in the slot."
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today – TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah
Last updated: April 3, 2023
"New offensive coordinator Kellen Moore could find plenty of ways to create mismatches with Kincaid, whose separation skills would set him apart in a group of pass catchers that largely relies on Justin Herbert throwing jump balls."
Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports – DL Myles Murphy, Clemson
Last updated: April 3, 2023
"The Chargers are pretty strong at a lot of positions, allowing them to be flexible with what position they take. The explosive and versatile Myles Murphy would provide great depth to go with Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack."
BR NFL Scouting Department, Bleacher Report – WR Zay Flowers, Boston College
Last updated: March 31, 2023
"Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers will certainly boost the offense he ends up with. The 5'9", 182-pound target may not the biggest receiver but he adds significant juice, with the abilities to separate and simply run away from defensive backs."
Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com – TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
Last updated: March 30, 2023
"Mayer profiles as a complete TE who excels both as a blocker and pass catcher."
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
Last updated: April 3, 2023
"How about Robinson in Los Angeles with Justin Herbert?... This would be a plan-for-the-future pick at RB."
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports – OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee
Last updated: April 3, 2023
"Los Angeles could have gone in a few directions with running back Bijan Robinson still on the board. For the third consecutive year, the Chargers take an offensive lineman in the first round."
Damian Parson, The Draft Network – TE Luke Musgrave, Oregon State
Last updated: April 3, 2023
"Luke Musgrave would give Herbert a big and athletic playmaker at the tight end that can press defenses vertically on all three levels of the field. Musgrave looks like he was built in a lab and has the highest ceiling in the draft."
Kent Platte, Pro Football Network – RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
Last updated: March 30, 2023
"Bijan Robinson only falls here due to positional value, as he's one of the best RB prospects of the past two decades. His positive athletic profile, coupled with a running style and receiving ability that translates well to the NFL, should firmly land him as the best runner in the AFC West, if not the entire AFC."
