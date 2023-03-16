Chargers Get High Grades for Recent Free Agency Moves

The Chargers were also able to retain a major piece on the offensive line, as they agreed to terms on a multi-year contract with Pipkins. Pipkins, a 2019 third-round pick by the Bolts, won the starting right tackle position in training camp and helped anchor the right side of the offensive line.

The 2022 season was the most recent example of his development in the NFL, something he has done every year in the league. The re-signing of Pipkins gives the Chargers some continuity along the offensive line, and a core that they hope continues to protect quarterback Justin Herbert for years to come.

The move garnered a 'A' grade in terms of fit/need and 'B+' grade in the value department in the eyes of Pro Football Focus’ website, who mentions the good situation the Bolts have at both their tackle spots.

PFF.com read:

Trey Pipkins had somewhat of a breakout 2022 campaign, after three years serving as the Chargers' primary swing tackle. He managed to win the right tackle job in training camp and held it throughout the season…