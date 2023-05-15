Top Quotes | Ansley Settling Into New Role as Defensive Coordinator 

Opening statement:

"Just to open it up, I'm really excited about the guys. Not only about our current players on the roster, I think I'm really excited actually about the young talent that we're bringing in here. We're looking for some good competition. We're ready to kick off this offseason here next week with the practices. With that, I'll go ahead and open it up."

On finding a dual returner in the draft:

"It is rare, but I'll say, especially the way the college game is now — they don't catch as many punts anymore. A lot of hit and rolls. A lot of times, you don't see them returning. The success that he was able to have catching those punts at that level and returning was really attractive for us. As a dual returner, especially with the kickoff return the way that it's going in college right now, you don't have those returns. We're very fortunate to be able to land him as a dual returner. We're excited for him to be able to compete for both of those positions."

On a kicker competition with K Cameron Dicker and K Dustin Hopkins:

"I'm excited. They had a great year, both of them. Obviously, Dustin was doing a great job before he went ahead and had the misfortune of getting injured. That's how every roster is structured. You want to have that competition at every position. That's what's exciting because [Head] Coach [Brandon] Staley and [General Manager] Tom [Telesco], they've structured the roster exactly that way, and that's what brings out the best in these guys. I'm really excited. They've done a great job the last couple of weeks. We're going on our third week of Phase Two. Really, they start kicking in front of the team just so they can show the work that they've been putting into this offseason so they can go ahead and compete and win that battle."

On P JK Scott:

"I was very excited [for him to come back]. I think the whole organization was, too. We're very fortunate to be able to bring him back, have the organization support him. He believes in the organization, too. We feel he had a really good year, but he complemented our unit and what we were trying to achieve as a unit. You saw the success that we were able to have. Again, the success that we had last year — you talk about field goals, punt returning, punting and these situations — all of that now is behind us. It's now what can we do moving forward? We have a higher standard now for us, and we have to go out there, work and compete again."

On entering year two as the team's special teams coordinator: