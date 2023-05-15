Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Top Quotes | Ansley Settling Into New Role as Defensive Coordinator 

May 15, 2023 at 02:53 PM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

TQ 05.15

Take a look at top quotes from Chargers Defensive Coordinator Derrick Ansley, Chargers Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day's media availability on Monday:

Defensive Coordinator Derrick Ansley

On his transition to the role of Defensive Coordinator:

"It's been natural. We have a great staff. [Head] Coach [Brandon] Staley surrounded us with really good men, guys that have been in the league for a long time. We have a good mix of youth with the young guys, as well, so it's been natural."

On the rookie class of defensive players:

"Those guys had a really good two days of Rookie Minicamp. They're all eager. They're all in the hotel living in now, but if the rules would have allowed them to stay in the facility, they would be here, too [laughter]. We like those kids. All of them have a unique skillset. We're looking for good things."

On the addition of LB Eric Kendricks and what Kendricks brings to the unit:

"Experience, for one. Leadership, he has been there and done that. He has seen a lot of ball, played a lot of ball. He's been a calming presence for the room over the first two weeks of Phase Two."

On adjustments to his responsibility and working with Staley:

"There's a little bit of change, me overseeing the defense with him and making sure that we're all aligned and working in the same direction. It's just getting in wherever I need to be at, whether that's with the defensive line, those guys on the edge, or the inside linebackers. Not a drastic change, day-to-day within the environment, but there are some things that I can do that affect the whole group."

On added responsibilities:

"Presentations in the installation meetings. Being in different rooms, not just being with the secondary all of the time. Implementing my personality into some of those groups, which I think we can do going forward."

On his personality:

"Aggressive, calm. I'm whatever our players need me to be. Some guys need the rah-rah, some guys need you to be calm. I'm adjustable; whatever the players need from me, that's what I'll do."

Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken

Opening statement:

"Just to open it up, I'm really excited about the guys. Not only about our current players on the roster, I think I'm really excited actually about the young talent that we're bringing in here. We're looking for some good competition. We're ready to kick off this offseason here next week with the practices. With that, I'll go ahead and open it up."

On finding a dual returner in the draft:

"It is rare, but I'll say, especially the way the college game is now — they don't catch as many punts anymore. A lot of hit and rolls. A lot of times, you don't see them returning. The success that he was able to have catching those punts at that level and returning was really attractive for us. As a dual returner, especially with the kickoff return the way that it's going in college right now, you don't have those returns. We're very fortunate to be able to land him as a dual returner. We're excited for him to be able to compete for both of those positions."

On a kicker competition with K Cameron Dicker and K Dustin Hopkins:

"I'm excited. They had a great year, both of them. Obviously, Dustin was doing a great job before he went ahead and had the misfortune of getting injured. That's how every roster is structured. You want to have that competition at every position. That's what's exciting because [Head] Coach [Brandon] Staley and [General Manager] Tom [Telesco], they've structured the roster exactly that way, and that's what brings out the best in these guys. I'm really excited. They've done a great job the last couple of weeks. We're going on our third week of Phase Two. Really, they start kicking in front of the team just so they can show the work that they've been putting into this offseason so they can go ahead and compete and win that battle."

On P JK Scott:

"I was very excited [for him to come back]. I think the whole organization was, too. We're very fortunate to be able to bring him back, have the organization support him. He believes in the organization, too. We feel he had a really good year, but he complemented our unit and what we were trying to achieve as a unit. You saw the success that we were able to have. Again, the success that we had last year — you talk about field goals, punt returning, punting and these situations — all of that now is behind us. It's now what can we do moving forward? We have a higher standard now for us, and we have to go out there, work and compete again."

On entering year two as the team's special teams coordinator:

"I wouldn't say comfortable would be the word for me because we're always going to have a sense of urgency in what we do. Last year doesn't mean anything. Moving forward, we didn't do enough to go ahead and win the games and get the Super Bowl trophy here. At the end of the day, I'm very excited about this group. I understand some of what these players are and what they're made of, the veterans that have been here. I had to utilize them a little bit and put them in better situations to be successful, so that part I feel very comfortable. Other than that, no, we're starting from scratch, day one. We have to make sure we pump up the urgency and get the most out of all of these guys, even the guys that were here last year and the young guys in here coming forward."

Defensive Lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day

On the potential of the team in 2023:

"I think that we can go as far as we want to go. At the end of the day, we proved to everyone that we can go as far as we want to go. The only people that are stopping us are us. That's why I'm very excited for this year and a lot of people are excited for this year."

On Morgan Fox re-signing with the team:

"I was very excited. That's my dog. I've been playing with Fox now, this is going to be Year 6, I think, of playing with him? Morgan is my dog, man. It's easy playing with him. I know what he is thinking, he knows what I'm thinking. Not much needs to be said out there. It definitely helps."

On using the loss to Jacksonville as a positive:

"In your approach, re-evaluating yourself as a player. You re-evaluate what you need to work on and improve on, the way you train, how hard to go. Honestly, I just think, no matter what, it's always going to be that thing behind your back that pushes you to never let whatever your part is in this team sport, whatever your part is, to make sure that you never allow yourself to let your teammates down or the man next to you down. At the end of the day, you never want to feel that feeling again."

On the 'biggest difference' toward improvement in the run defense:

"I think that the biggest difference is everyone being on the same page. I think us having that experience together, because now everyone knows what excitation is, I think having Eric [Kendricks] here, as well, it's definitely going to help with the communication on things. At the end of the day, it's just coming together as a team and using those experiences, learning from last year and the mistakes that we made, because run defense is everyone. I feel like a lot of people don't really know – some people are like, 'Oh, it's the D-line.' It's everyone, it really is everyone, and it's a mindset. I think that having Eric back there is really going to help with the mindset, help with the communication, help with people getting in the right spots faster by dissecting what he sees."

On Ansley's transition to Defensive Coordinator:

"It's been great. He has this calm urgency about him that I really enjoy. It's intense, but it's calm. It's really interesting. I really like his mentality. He's bringing a new energy. I think that it's everything that we need right now. We need to be able to stay calm, but also have urgency to be able to do our job. I like it."

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Top Quotes | Chargers Rookie Minicamp Gets Underway

"I think that's something that we're all looking for, that level of professionalism, that level of focus that you have to have."

news

Full Transcript: Kellen Moore on Working with Justin Herbert, Drafting Quentin Johnston

Here is everything the Chargers Offensive Coordinator said Monday as the Bolts began Phase II of the voluntary offseason program

news

Top Quotes | Chargers 2023 NFL Draft Weekend

Here's everything Tom Telesco, Brandon Staley and more said from all three days of the draft

news

Top Quotes | Telesco, Staley on Day 3 of the Draft

Here's everything Tom Telesco and Brandon Staley said from all three days of draft weekend

news

Top Quotes | Chargers Day 3 Media Availability

Here's what the newest members of the Bolts had to say after being selected on Day 3

news

Top Quotes | Daiyan Henley on Landing with the Bolts

"I plan to make an impact on every down. That means being on the field as a linebacker, being on the field as a gunner or whatever it may be for special teams."

news

Top Quotes | New Edge Rusher Tuli Tuipulotu Joins the Bolts

"I was kind of preparing myself to like go somewhere far, like all the way to the East Coast or something, but I'm happy to stay home and be close to family."

news

Top Quotes | Quentin Johnston's 1st Day as a Charger

"It's been a quick turnaround with getting picked and coming here, super quick. It was, obviously, a special experience for me and also my family, as well."

news

Top Quotes | New WR Quentin Johnston on Joining the Bolts

"All I knew was that I wanted to go to a team as soon as I can and get to work. I'm very happy and I'm very blessed."

news

Top Quotes | Chargers Begin 2023 Offseason Program

"It's been 93 days since our last ball game, so we're ready to get started ...  We're excited to start doing football."

news

Top Quotes | Tom Telesco at 2023 Annual League Meeting

"I think from where we were as a football team, cap space-wise, where our roster is, what our resources were, I think it went pretty well."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:

news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.

news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.

news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.

news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

Latest News
Advertising