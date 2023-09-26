Coach Staley's Full Transcript: Monday Media Availability 

*On the performance of the run defense yesterday: *"It was a little leaky at times. Not up to our standard. Nothing catastrophic, by any means, but not up to our standard. Based on how you have to play that group, we were playing that game a certain type of way, but we need to play better."

On 'issues' regarding 'getting the run game going offensively':

"They blitzed 83 percent of the snaps with six or seven guys, so it wasn't going to be a game where the run game was a factor. You shouldn't read into that, it's just the way that the NFL is. You can't force something to happen that isn't made to happen. The way that team was playing, we played the game the way that we needed to play it. Just like in the first game, we played the game the way it needed to be played. Nothing to read into offensively, in terms of the run game. Our group yesterday, I thought, executed the game plan just like we wanted it."

On declining an offensive holding penalty on third down, leading to the fourth-down touchdown by the Vikings:

"A tough one in the moment there. Knew that [Vikings Head Coach] Kevin [O'Connell] wasn't going to kick it or punt it. The calculation of mind was: Do you want to defend [Vikings WR Justin] Jefferson for two downs or one down?"

On 'knowing' that O'Connell 'was not going to kick it or punt it':

"Just looking over there, I knew that they weren't going to kick it. If we had declined the penalty, I knew that they weren't going to kick a field goal, they were going to go for it. So, I was saying to myself, 'Do you want to defend [Justin] Jefferson for two downs or one down?' And I felt like we could get the stop. Good question, though, because it was not an easy decision in the moment."

On his conversation with Williams today:

"It's the toughest kind of news. Mike [Williams] is one of my favorites. He's one of our most important players. He's a guy that is not only one of our best players, but he sets the example, I think, from a team-building and culture standpoint, in terms of how you want to work. Just how much he has improved as a player. He had a fantastic game yesterday and was on his way to a huge performance — it was a huge performance, but probably would've ended up even bigger. It's tough. We just have to lift him up, raise him up. I just think that you see the value of him after a tough injury, you always see the reaction of the guys and just how much he means to us. We're going to step up for him and we're going to make sure that this group plays to his standard. That's our responsibility now."

On 'any interest in adding receivers from outside of the building':

"We're going to work through all of that. Our eyes are always going to be on players, regardless of the position, who we feel like can help us, but we feel good about the group that we have right here and that's who we have to start with."

On 'the biggest change to the initial plan' for Johnston following the injury to Williams:

"I just think that he's going to get more opportunities, for sure, but like where he is in those opportunities, probably where we have to determine his best path for success. We know what we have with Josh [Palmer] and Keenan [Allen], we know who those guys are and what they can do. I think, for Quentin [Johnston] it's just establishing that comfort zone and getting him in rhythm. It's not just Quentin that's going to be doing this job, it's going to be the other group of guys, too. Quentin is the right guy to be coaching, and he's going to get a lot more opportunities, but it's going to be the whole group. Again, it's not just that receiver group, it's that tight end group and running back group, too, that is going to have to elevate their performance. We're going to make those adjustments starting this week."

On 'the biggest thing' that he 'learned' from 'the way that the team won yesterday':

"I think it was how we played in the Got-To-Have-It situations, in the situational part of the game. The Middle-8, we won, 14-0 — the end of the [first] half and beginning of the [second] half. Our red zone offense, we were two-for-two. Our red zone defense, I felt like, won us the game. Situationally, our guys really hung tough there. There was a lot of adversity, as you know from being at the game or watching the game, with some of the penalties. I think that our defense just really hung in there. I felt like we had to stop them time after time, and our guys just kept going back out there. I just felt like, situationally, our guys really kept their composure in a tough environment — that environment is one of the best ones in the league — and against a team that made the playoffs. It was just a high-caliber performance, I thought, that way. I was proud of the way that the guys executed."

On the improvement as a unit from games previous:

"I thought was we improved upon, I felt, was how we played in the middle of the game. Where, in the Titans game, the way that we ended the [first] half and started the [second] half, I didn't think that was good enough because we emphasize that Middle-8 so much. In the Middle-8 in this game, we went up 14-0. I thought that the two-minute drive at the end of the [first] half, offensively, and then that two-minute stop, defensively, was a really good place to start. Then, the way that we started the [second] half defensively, I thought that was really good. To get that big touchdown by Keenan [Allen] on the double pass, I just liked the way that our group played in the middle. I thought that the other improvement that we made from Game 2 to Game 3 was in the red zone against Tennessee, we were two-of-five, and yesterday, we were two-of-two. Red zone defense, obviously, we were three-of-four, and really could have been even better. That touchdown that we gave up was really tightly contested. I felt like we played really well down there. I just thought that at the end of the game — the obvious part being at the end of the game — defensively, we were able to finish the job, compared to the first two games."

On if he's ever faced a defense that blitzed as much as Minnesota did on Sunday:

"No, I have not."

On if the blitz rate from Minnesota 'changed the approach':

"Yes. Good observation and question. I don't think you ever anticipate 83 percent pressure in an NFL game. It wasn't just like five-man pressure. It was six- and seven-man totals. I felt like our group — again, it start with your O-Line and quarterback, in terms of the identification process. You have to have the toolbox that you have to constantly be activating and utilizing throughout the game because you know on any snap that this can happen. You have to be able to evolve it. You can't just have one plan and that's it for the rest of the game. You have to be able to have enough answers throughout the entire game. I thought our O-Line and our quarterback were fantastic in the game, as well as some of the other people involved in the protection, whether it was tight ends or backs. When your quarterback can go 40-of-47, I mean, that, I think, shows you the level of confidence in the plan and the level of execution. That's what I was excited to see, was, in a really tough circumstance — and by the way, it's in one of the loudest stadiums in the NFL — all of that is happening when you have premium crowd noise. I was very proud of our performance yesterday in that way."

On if Williams' injury is to his left knee: