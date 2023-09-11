Coach Staley's Full Transcript: Monday Media Availability 

On 'balancing' Jackson's recovery process and 'competing to win games':

"We're going to put the players out there who give us the best chance to win. What we see in practice and what we feel like gives us the best combination of players, that's what we're going to do. We also know that there is a progression and a ramp-up as he continues his return to play. He has proven that he can practice and practice consistently the whole way. Now, he has proven that he can play in a game against an outstanding team that is throwing the football. Now, we just have to keep building his confidence, rep by rep, and that is only going to come in time. Again, our entire group on defense needs to improve, not just J.C."

On the decision to have RB Elijah Dotson active and RB Isaiah Spiller inactive yesterday:

"We just felt like he would be the best guy that would give us the best chance to beat the Dolphins."

On T Rashawn Slater's performance yesterday in his first game back from injury:

"I thought that Rashawn [Slater] was solid. I thought that he gave us a winning performance. Two outstanding edge players over there, [Dolphins LB Jaelan] Phillips and [Dolphins LB Bradley] Chubb — and [Dolphins DE Emmanuel] Ogbah, as well, he is a very solid NFL player. Offensively, no turnovers. Then, to run for over 200 yards, that was a performance that we're proud of, offensively, and, certainly, up front on the O-line. Rashawn is one of our top players. It was good to have him back out there."

On 'how to not ride the roller coaster of emotion in a season':

"It's important. I think that the build-up between your last game of the previous season and your first one [of the next season], there is so much build-up to it. The reality is that one way or the other, like I told you guys after the game, is that it is one out of 17 [games]. My first two seasons, we won the opener. Obviously, there is that great feeling that you get after not playing for so long, then to get out there and win it, especially at home. But, we didn't win this one. It was a tight game and we didn't quite finish it. What we have to do is learn from it, put it away today, and then get on to Tennessee. That is the important thing. This team is mature. We have outstanding leadership. We have to take the tough lessons from yesterday and keep it moving."

On the 'balanced' offensive performance being 'overlooked':

"I think that's an outstanding observation by you. That's what I would characterize it as. The first thing that jumped out to me was that we didn't turn the ball over. That's always going to give you a chance in the NFL. We were plus-two in the takeaway margin. The second thing was the runs and completions. We were able to get 40 rushes and 23 completions. That's going to give you, I think, the chance to be balanced. We scored the ball in the red zone. We were four out of five in the red zone and had really good numbers on third down. There were a couple of third down-and-shorts — one or two that we wish we had back. It was a consistent performance. We all want that two-minute drive at the end of the game, to pass-protect better at the end of the game. Our offensive group gave us a chance yesterday."

On how the team has responded today:

"This is a really close group. It's a group full of outstanding leaders. We all know that it was a tough game yesterday. My takeaways were that I think the group knows that we laid it on the line. I think we played a really, really tough game. I couldn't ask anything more from an effort standpoint. From an execution standpoint, we can be a lot better in all three phases of the game. I think that's kind of where our team is now. You learned so much from that first opportunity. I think this one, we're going to learn a lot from. It's a great group to coach. I'm excited to take the field on Wednesday."

On LB Kenneth Murray Jr.:

"I thought he and [LB] Eric [Kendricks] were solid in the game and gave us a chance to win. I thought they had winning performances."

On the Dolphins utilizing motion on offense:

"They're a motion team. They motion every play. That's who they are. It's every part of the field, every down-and-distance. We were not surprised. They're a motion team. I think the character of some of the motions, at least early on, were a little bit different — but our guys, quickly we realized, 'Okay, this is just a presentation of what they normally do.' We were able to get that kind of adjusted out on the sideline and kind of say, 'Hey, this is 'same as,'' and kind of go through it. They're a tough cover. They were a tough cover last year. They were a tough cover this year. As our guys can see more of that, we'll adjust better to it."

On CB J.C. Jackson on the 35-yard touchdown to Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill:

"He just needs to play outside on the guy because all of his help is inside."

On if S Derwin James Jr., had 'help over the top' on a 47-yard pass to Hill on third down near the end of the game: