Chargers Earn 'A Grade' After Big Week 8 Victory Over Chicago

The Bolts got off to a fast start Sunday night, forcing a Bears punt on Chicago's opening possession before the offense marched 92 yards for an opening-drive touchdown.

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley credited the Bolts outing to their consistency at practice in the days leading up to the game.

"I think it was," Staley said when asked if this was the team's most complete performance of the year to date. "It was our most complete week of practice, too. I thought that that was what we were in search of, is to feel that complete game where you're feeding off each other and your level is high the whole way.

"There are going to be some things that we need to improve on, for sure. It wasn't like it was this perfect performance, but I liked the level of play," Staley added. "I thought the level of play, the style of play, was much more of what we're capable of."

The Bolts moved to 3-4 win the win and are now just one game out of a Wild Card spot as the season nears the midway point.