Chargers Earn 'A Grade' After Big Week 8 Victory Over Chicago

The Bolts eased past the Bears on Sunday night, leading from start to finish on the way to a 30-13 victory.
It was the Chargers most complete game of the season, as all three phases played a role in helping the Bolts get their third win of the year.
John Breech of CBS Sports recognized the Chargers strong showing and handed out an 'A grade' to the Bolts for their Week 8 performance.
Breech wrote:
Justin Herbert completed his first 15 passes of the game, and from there, it was pretty clear that the Chargers were going to have their way with the Bears defense and that's exactly what happened. Herbert seemed to toy with Chicago's defense on a night where he threw for 294 yards and three touchdowns.
The bigger news for the Chargers offense is that Austin Ekeler is starting to look like Austin Ekeler again. After averaging just 54 yards per game over the past two weeks, Ekeler went off for 123 total yards, which included 94 receiving yards. Defensively, the Chargers manhandled an overmatched Bears offense. This game was never close with the Chargers dominating from start to finish.
The Bolts got off to a fast start Sunday night, forcing a Bears punt on Chicago's opening possession before the offense marched 92 yards for an opening-drive touchdown.
Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley credited the Bolts outing to their consistency at practice in the days leading up to the game.
"I think it was," Staley said when asked if this was the team's most complete performance of the year to date. "It was our most complete week of practice, too. I thought that that was what we were in search of, is to feel that complete game where you're feeding off each other and your level is high the whole way.
"There are going to be some things that we need to improve on, for sure. It wasn't like it was this perfect performance, but I liked the level of play," Staley added. "I thought the level of play, the style of play, was much more of what we're capable of."
The Bolts moved to 3-4 win the win and are now just one game out of a Wild Card spot as the season nears the midway point.
The Chargers are back on the road in Week 9 for a primetime showdown with the Jets (4-3) on Monday Night Football.
Get an inside look at the postgame celebration from the Chargers 30 - 13 win over the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium!
Bolt Up!
Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.