Everything You Need to Know About the Launch of 'All In' Season 2

'All In' is back for another season.
The all-access show will premiere the first episode of its second season on August 22. Episodes can be found on the Chargers YouTube channel.
Last season, fans got to see behind-the-scenes content of Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley's first season in charge, as well as quarterback Justin Herbert's rise to stardom and a look at players' lives away from the team facility.
A teaser released Monday offers a glimpse of what could be in store for the Bolts in 2022, and other content will be released this entire week up until the launch of Episode 1 on Monday.
Questions and answers with the producers of 'All In:'
What day will the show air?
The first three episodes, scheduled for August 22nd, September 5th and September 19th, will air at 10 a.m. (PT). Subsequent episodes will be launched at a time to be determined on Fridays.
Where can fans watch the show?
All episodes will premiere on the Chargers YouTube channel and Chargers.com/AllIn. Make sure to subscribe to the Chargers YouTube page for exclusive notifications when content drops.
How long will each episode be?
It will be determined by the storyline and what we think will make the best show. We won't make a 45-minute show with only 25 minutes of good content only just to make it longer. The goal will always be to pack as much as we can under 30 minutes.
Anything else to know?
Please watch, share and discuss the content across social media. The more conversation and engagement there is the better for everyone!
Here is the 'All In' schedule for the 2022 season:
Mon. Aug. 22, 2022 Episode 1 (10AM PT)
Mon. Sept. 5, 2022 Episode 2 (10AM PT)
Mon. Sept. 19, 2022 Episode 3 (10AM PT)
Fri. Oct. 7, 2022 Episode 4 (TBD)
Fri. Oct. 21, 2022 Episode 5 (TBD)
Fri. Nov. 4, 2022 Episode 6 (TBD)
Fri. Nov. 18, 2022 Episode 7 (TBD)
Fri. Dec. 2, 2022 Episode 8 (TBD)
Fri. Dec. 16, 2022 Episode 9 (TBD)
Fri. Dec. 30, 2022 Episode 10 (TBD)
Fri. Jan. 13, 2023 Episode 11 (TBD)
Fri. Jan. 27, 2023 Episode 12 (TBD)