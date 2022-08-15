Everything You Need to Know About the Launch of 'All In' Season 2

Questions and answers with the producers of 'All In:'

What day will the show air?

The first three episodes, scheduled for August 22nd, September 5th and September 19th, will air at 10 a.m. (PT). Subsequent episodes will be launched at a time to be determined on Fridays.

Where can fans watch the show?

All episodes will premiere on the Chargers YouTube channel and Chargers.com/AllIn. Make sure to subscribe to the Chargers YouTube page for exclusive notifications when content drops.

How long will each episode be?

It will be determined by the storyline and what we think will make the best show. We won't make a 45-minute show with only 25 minutes of good content only just to make it longer. The goal will always be to pack as much as we can under 30 minutes.

Anything else to know?

Please watch, share and discuss the content across social media. The more conversation and engagement there is the better for everyone!

Here is the 'All In' schedule for the 2022 season:

Mon. Aug. 22, 2022 Episode 1 (10AM PT)

Mon. Sept. 5, 2022 Episode 2 (10AM PT)

Mon. Sept. 19, 2022 Episode 3 (10AM PT)

Fri. Oct. 7, 2022 Episode 4 (TBD)

Fri. Oct. 21, 2022 Episode 5 (TBD)

Fri. Nov. 4, 2022 Episode 6 (TBD)

Fri. Nov. 18, 2022 Episode 7 (TBD)

Fri. Dec. 2, 2022 Episode 8 (TBD)

Fri. Dec. 16, 2022 Episode 9 (TBD)

Fri. Dec. 30, 2022 Episode 10 (TBD)

Fri. Jan. 13, 2023 Episode 11 (TBD)