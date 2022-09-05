5 Things to Watch for in 2nd Episode of 'All In'

2. Brandon Staley: tennis aficionado

For the first time in the second season of 'All In,' the cameras take viewers away from the interview room, practice field and meeting rooms as we see Staley is on the tennis courts working on his swing.

Why is this important and how does it relate to the Chargers? Tune in and find out

3. A dominant mindset

To set the scene for training camp fans, are allowed inside the first team meeting from late July. Every year, the head coach of a team sets the tone for camp with this meeting. I have only been here for a couple months, but is clear Staley has the attention of the room and his speech is worth seeing.

4. Football 202

The premise of this episode comes through as soon as quarterbacks coach Shane Day relates the dominant mindset to quarterback Justin Herbert. He notes that Justin is an 'assassin' (cue the chills). From there, the show dives into what Football 202 is all about.

Fans are privy to raw, unfiltered meetings with Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi leading the room. Incredible interviews help show how this offense has a lot of room to grow in 2022, even though they were fourth in yards per game and fifth in points per game last year.

5. Operating in 2-minute drill

Now comes the climax of the episode with the execution of a 2-minute drill and how what this team does in practice perfectly represents what they will experience on Sundays.

The latter part of the episode continues to focus on the offensive continuity, and how that could impact the Bolts success in 2022.

With so many games across the NFL coming down to the wire, Herbert and others emphasize the importance of the 2-minute drill.

With the background music building the anticipation in the background, Herbert explains that coming up clutch in situations is a direct result of practice habits.