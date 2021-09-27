Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 3

The third episode of the Los Angeles Chargers' series, All In, premiered last Friday.
Here are three major moments from episode 3:
Meet Tre
A few months ago, Derwin James took on a new role in his life, father.
He became the dad to Derwin James III, or Tre, as he's known. In this episode, we get to meet Tre and get a peek into James' life as a dad.
The Return
After missing a large amount of the 2019 season and all of 2020, 2021 is James' year.
We get an inside look at James' mindset coming back from injury and also get to see what a gameday is like as he was mic'd up vs. the Dallas Cowboys.
"He wants me in the front seat driving it"
This episode also gives viewers a glimpse at the beginnings of the bond between head coach Brandon Staley and James. Specifically, we see Staley's vision for James in his defense.
"He wanted me to just be myself," James said of Staley.
Buckle up.
Episode 4 of All In airs Friday, October 8.
The Future is Here!
