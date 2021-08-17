7 Important Answers About All In

1) What is All In Presented by Pepsi?

This is the evolution of our fist-of-it's-kind show, Backstage Chargers, as we are giving our fans what they have been waiting for, a return to behind the scenes documentary content.

2) When is the first episode?

August 27th, time to be determined.

3) Where will all the episodes air?

Chargers YouTube and Chargers.com

4) What is the posting cadence for the show?

Bi-Weekly, beginning August 27th.

5) How long will the episodes be?

Great question! One reason in particular we evolved our planning for this genre of content was because we wanted more control over the length, this show will be as long as it needs to be every week to deliver the best story to our fans.

6) How can we be notified when a new episode drops?

Subscribe to the Chargers YouTube page and follow our social media platforms for all pertinent information. The show schedule is also at Chargers.com/allin

7) Anything else?