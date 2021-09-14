Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 2

The second episode of the Los Angeles Chargers' series, All In, premiered last Friday.
Here are three major moments from episode 2:
Back to Week 2, 2020
The story's been told a zillion times, but never like this.
Get the inside scoop on Justin Herbert getting thrown in as the starter moments before 2020's Week 2 game vs. Kansas City from the QB himself, general manager Tom Telesco, and media members who cover the team closely.
The Start of Staley-Herbert-Lombardi
This episode also gives viewers an inside look at the origins of the relationship between head coach Brandon Staley, Herbert, and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi.
We get a peek at the beginnings of the bond between Staley and Herbert – Taco Bell, anyone? – and find out just why Lombardi was brought in as the team's OC.
Bonding Over Brisket
The victory brisket went viral last year after Herbert and his teammates, like fullback Gabe Nabers, started making them after wins. But this episode gives you a chance to go "behind the grill" and see how it parlayed into team camaraderie.
Episode 2 of All In airs Friday, September 24.
