Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 1

The first episode of the Los Angeles Chargers' series, All In, premiered last Friday.
Here are three major moments from episode 1:
The Staley Era Begins
Rewind a few months to the day Brandon Staley was introduced as the Chargers' head coach. Take a ride with Staley and his wife, Amy, as they FaceTime Justin Herbert, and watch as Staley delivers his first remarks to the media.
Go Inside the Meetings
Part of what makes All In unique is the exclusive behind the scenes access it delivers. Ever want to be a fly on the wall in a team meeting? This is your chance, as episode one gave us peeks into the first Staley-staff coaches meeting, first team meeting, and a defensive install meeting.
Back to John Carroll
Much of this episode goes back to the beginning of Staley coming onboard in 2021, but it also goes back to his roots as well. The show heads to John Carroll University in University Heights, Ohio to reminisce on Staley's prior coaching stops there, and showcase the lasting impact he had on the Blue Streaks' football program.
Episode 2 of All In airs Friday, September 10.
