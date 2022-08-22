5 Things to Watch for in 1st Episode of 'All In'

2. A Wild Offseason

The Chargers added numerous pieces to their team this offseason, and the show touches on the likes of Khalil Mack, J.C. Jackson and others.

But it's just a sneak peak of what's to come this season on 'All In', with more access and in-depth interviews from the newcomers in future episodes.

3. Lots of New Faces

At one point in the episode, Staley makes an important point that roughly half of the Bolts current roster is different from when the 2021 season ended. With so much roster turnover, not just on the Chargers but in the NFL, the 'All In' cameras bring fans inside the acclimation process for the rookies.

You don't want to miss Brandon Staley's speech that begins at the 11:39 mark. (I'm not a video editor, but this sequence of editing is really incredible to see).

The head coach showed the rookies a screen filled with legends such as LaDanian Tomlinson, Junior Seau and others before switching it to a screen with the Chargers current star players.

The message, Staley noted, is that you are part of a special organization now, and your work must reflect that.

4. On The Edge of Your Seat

The fast-paced premiere features plenty of in-depth coverage of the team, with raw and powerful interviews with the team. But what might of stood out most to me is the music. The entire episode feels like a 24-minute rollercoaster ride.

5. The Right Mindset

There was a reason this episode was titled 'Get Your Mind Right.' The theme is perfect, and kudos to the 'All In' staff. The mindset is re-emphasized by the players and coaches throughout.