Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 4

The fourth episode of the Los Angeles Chargers' series, All In, premiered last Friday.
Here are three major moments from episode 4:
Motivation to respond
This episode starts right after the Chargers' Week 2 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. We get a peek at the meetings and message of shifting the focus to the Bolts themselves as they prepare for two divisional games in Weeks 3 and 4.
"The rivalry is born today"
Players, coaches, and front office and media members get candid about the Kansas City Chiefs' placement in the AFC and what the Chargers have to do to dethrone them.
Then, go inside the meetings and on the field for the game plan to stop Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
"Third down is second down and then we'll be ready for it on fourth down"
Head coach Brandon Staley mentions that phrase earlier in the episode, but it rang true again during the Week 4 game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.
Take a look at a key 4th-and-2 conversion and the ramifications it had in terms of shifting confidence, momentum, and getting the Bolts to 3-1.
Episode 5 of All In airs Friday, October 22.
The Future is Here!
