Top Quotes | Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler, & Brandon Staley Speak During Minicamp Day 2

On his offseason:

"It's been incredible. It's been the same thing that I've always done, really. I feel like coming into this organization, the reason that I'm even standing here was because I was taking advantage of opportunities. Once you get yourself established in the league, you start to see other opportunities open up. My mindset of taking advantage of opportunities never stops. For the most part, people see it in the football realm, but they don't realize that I'm the same guy off the field as well. Been trying to broaden my horizons, my value, my network and just really plant a bunch of seeds all over the place to give myself more options. Really just build and grow. That's really what it is for me, just want to build as much as I can for myself, for my family, for the people around me, for the community. It's a whole ecosystem that I like to implement myself in and give all my energy to. It's just the way that I'm wired. I try to shed some light on these younger guys that have been around a couple of years, to understand that football is really important, but it's not your life. It's a very important part of your life that can provide so much, but there's something beyond, right? Whether it's your community, whether it's yourself. Something that you can find value in something else off the field. That's what I've spent most of my time doing. Also, I live in the gym, too. That's always part of my ecosystem in the offseason."

On RB Isaiah Spiller:

"One thing that has impressed me is him in the meeting room these couple of days. We have a little thing where we go through our scripts before we go out to practice. He's vocal, he's in there. He's showing that he knows what his job is, things like that. He's still making mistakes. He's still learning, but as a rookie, it's a lot of time that you need to put in for the repetitions and just seeing it. It's really nothing that you can simulate in the classroom when you get onto the field. All of those guys are going to have to continue to grow. I'm glad, Spiller's vocal. He's voicing his questions and things like that."

On the backup running back:

"Let's go. I want these guys to come. I'm in the No. 1 spot right now. I want these guys to come challenge me. Like, let's go. Bring it. Come on. Come earn some reps. That's what I want it to be. That's how their mindset it. My mindset is that no one is going to be able to out-do me out here. I'm going to be the most efficient on the field. They're going to want me on the field all the time, but I want you to come and earn. That's the same as it was for me, right? I got an opportunity and I started making plays here and there. They were like, 'Oh, maybe Austin can play a little bit.' It's the same thing that I want to see from these guys. I'm absolutely in my mindset because there's levels to it, right? There's an individual aspect where I have to take care of myself and make sure that I'm contributing to the team so that I have value to this team and I can stay around. Then, there's the team aspect where I also want everyone else on the team to do well so that we can win games. There's different layers. You have to have a different mindset about each layer. As a leader, as a guy that has been around for a while, I need to bring all my guys with me. I need everyone in my room to be doing the best that we can. Not only for themselves on the field, but themselves as a person in general so that they feel like they took advantage of the opportunity and put everything out there. We'll see how it goes. I'm going to be bringing that energy. That's all I can do. It's up to them to take advantage."

On if totaling 20 scrimmage touchdowns 'is realistic' again after last season: