Top Quotes | Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, & Brandon Staley Speak During Minicamp Day 1

On the start of veteran minicamp:

"I think that we've had an outstanding offseason program. I'm really appreciative of our attendance. It's been perfect attendance. To have the full group here today, and to be able to finish our offseason the right way, is important. I like the vibe out there. I like the focus, the detail. I think we're controlling the things that are within our control right now."

On perfect attendance today and 'building toward going all the way':

"It's a responsibility I think really seriously, that your players are excited to come into the building every day. They have the hardest job in the organization. They have the most at stake, so I want our players to always have that energy to come in to work and be excited to compete. I think it requires a team effort, starting at the top with your leadership, with our ownership, our personnel department, our coaching staff, and then our sports performance staff, PR, media, like it takes everybody, and our fans, because players understand that the fan base is so important, too. I think it's everybody coming together. Then, when you bring in the right types of guys, they like playing ball. I think that that's what we've done, we've brought in a bunch of guys that really like playing ball and like doing all the hard parts of football. It's been exciting to join up with this group, for sure."

On OLB Joey Bosa spending 'an extended period of time' with the team during OTAs:

"I think it's important that he's joining up with some new guys, both with [OLB] Khalil Mack, [OLB] Kyle [Van Noy], and then with the guys inside — [DL] Austin Johnson, [DL] Sebastian [Joseph-Day], [DL] Otito [Ogbonnia] and then Foxy [DL Morgan Fox]. He has a bunch of new players that he's rushing with and playing the running with. We really wanted to make sure that that chemistry started to express itself in the springtime. I think that's one of the advantages of the springtime, you can start to develop that chemistry that happens on the field, it happens off the field, and we wanted to make sure that that would take place if it could. It just says a lot about Joey that he's here, and that it means a lot to him. We're a much better team having him here, that's for sure."

On OLB Khalil Mack: