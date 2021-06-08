Bolts Buzz: Who is the Chargers Most Surprising Rookie Gem?

Bleacher Report recently compiled a list of "Every NFL Team's 2021 Surprise Rookie Gem". For the Bolts, tight end Tre' McKitty was selected. Here is what was written about the rookie tight end from Georgia.
"The Los Angeles Chargers lost starting tight end Hunter Henry in free agency and will need to replace his receiving production to help support second-year quarterback Justin Herbert. While the Chargers have Stephen Anderson and added Jared Cook, rookie third-round pick Tre' McKitty can absolutely be a factor here.
The selection of McKitty was largely a traits-based pick, as he only had six receptions for 108 yards in 2020. However, McKitty is a 6'4", 246-pound pass-catcher with 4.71 speed. Raw and unpolished as a route-runner, McKitty will be a rotational player early in his career. However, he can be a physical mismatch with big-play potential."
The Future is Here!
2021 Season Ticket Memberships are starting at only $50 per game. Click here to learn more.