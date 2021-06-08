From the Podium: Uchenna Nwosu Watching Tape of Former Top-10 Draft Pick

"A Ph.D. in football. What a lucky guy I was. To step back now —I always kind of look at, 'What did you learn from every experience?' If you don't learn and grow and affect your next day, I think that's our failure, whether it's a coach, player, or really anyone. I was lucky. I got there two months after they had just won the Super Bowl —the pinnacle of football. In my five years, I would call it a Ph.D. in football. I learned the why. [Saints Head Coach] Sean Payton has that big-picture vision of how to build a Super Bowl-caliber winning team, and then how you build a team, again, that got as close as you can get. I was lucky to develop a relationship with Joe [Lombardi] in my time there. He taught me a lot of things. I was young in the NFL. Just how things worked and why, and how the systems worked. [Former Saints coach] Aaron Kromer was there my first couple of years. He's a top-level line coach. I can't say enough. I'm so lucky that I was able to work for him. He taught me how the NFL works."