Chargers and Yaamava' Host 7th Annual Golf Invitational at Monarch Beach Golf Links 

It was the annual tradition on the links.
The Chargers teamed up with Yaamava' Resort & Casino to host its seventh annual Los Angeles Chargers Invitational earlier this week.
The event, which benefits the Chargers Impact Fund, was held at Monarch Beach Golf Links in Dana Point for a second consecutive year.
"This is our seventh year of the Chargers invitational, which supports the Chargers Impact Fund, our foundation that we reinvigorated seven years ago when my grandparents passed away to continue their philanthropic legacy," said Chargers Impact Fund Special Advisor Adriana Cox. "[It] is one of our biggest events to support our internal programs and our mission, which is to provide and empower youth with safe places to learn."
The charity tournament has become a staple of the club, as they host every year with players, coaches and more all getting together for a day of fun to raise money for a great cause.
"It's a lot of fun for them," said Heather Birdsall, the Chargers Vice President of Community Relations. "It's a fun atmosphere in general, Coach [Jim] Harbaugh's format makes it really competitive and they love to be out here enjoying and mingling with fans, supporters.
"It's an uplifting day for everybody," Birdsall added.
This year's event included Harbaugh, General Manager Joe Hortiz, safety Derwin James, Jr., outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu, wide receiver Quentin Johnston, kicker Cameron Dicker and many others.
And for many on the team, this event is something they look forward to as it's a chance to interact in a different environment.
"I feel like you get to see everyone out of their shell," James said. "We always have on our uniform, they're always upstairs. We finally get a chance where we all come together at one time and enjoy the same thing."
Dicker added: "I think competing with teammates and sponsors is really fun, doing it in an element that's not really normal for everybody and bring in some outside noise. It makes it a fun environment."
It also meant the third consecutive year of the format Harbaugh introduced in 2024 that has made the competition amp up.
It starts with a team scramble portion in first 13 holes, where groups of five played the best ball and the team with the best score won. But after hole No. 13, it breaks into an individual competition.
On the 14th hole, a player advances if they shoot a double bogey or better. Golfers then needed a bogey or better on the 15th hole while the requirement to advance past the 16th hole was at least par. The same was true on hole No. 17, with the 18th hole serving as the final round.
Check out current and former Chargers players, coaches and celebrities participating in the 7th Annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament, at Monarch Beach Golf Links in Dana Point, CA.
This year, a number of Chargers were among the finalists including cornerback Deane Leonard, tight end Charlie Kolar, fullback Alec Ingold, safety Tony Jefferson, linebacker Denzel Perryman and assistant special teams coach Chris Gould.
Leonard also made it to the final three, capping off a great day on the course.
"Helping support the Impact Fund and have the Impact Fund come support us in all of ventures as athletes off the field as well is really important," Dicker said. "Being able to be here and show our support for what the organization does for us and help give back to the community."
James added: "I love the Impact Fund and coming out. It's cool that we are able to come out, express the love and one day everyone comes out to the course to have a great day."
It was another successful event put on by the Impact Fund as they continue to help make their impact on the community.
"It's using the Chargers platform to do good in the communities surrounding us," Cox said. "That is the core mission that we want to carry on.
"It's the small moments of seeing our youth flag football that we support of Bikes for Kids over Christmas, the Bolts Book Club where we have players that surprise kids to read," Cox added. "All those small moments are why we're here to uplift the communities of L.A."