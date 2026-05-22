Chargers and Yaamava' Host 7th Annual Golf Invitational at Monarch Beach Golf Links 

This year, a number of Chargers were among the finalists including cornerback Deane Leonard, tight end Charlie Kolar, fullback Alec Ingold, safety Tony Jefferson, linebacker Denzel Perryman and assistant special teams coach Chris Gould.

Leonard also made it to the final three, capping off a great day on the course.

"Helping support the Impact Fund and have the Impact Fund come support us in all of ventures as athletes off the field as well is really important," Dicker said. "Being able to be here and show our support for what the organization does for us and help give back to the community."

James added: "I love the Impact Fund and coming out. It's cool that we are able to come out, express the love and one day everyone comes out to the course to have a great day."

It was another successful event put on by the Impact Fund as they continue to help make their impact on the community.

"It's using the Chargers platform to do good in the communities surrounding us," Cox said. "That is the core mission that we want to carry on.