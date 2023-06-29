A Conversation With: The Chargers Sports Performance Staff

You were at a few Power 5 colleges, including at Northwestern with Rashawn Slater. What was Rashawn like in college and how cool has it been to see him progress to the NFL?

"In college, Rashawn was really a lot of what he is now. Quiet demeanor, not necessarily a loud guy. Humble, modest, extremely hard worker loves football. That's why you see him doing pass sets everywhere. He's the same dude. Just comes in, does what he has to do, very good head on his shoulders and everything, extremely respectable. All the good stuff you want in a man, that's Rashawn and he's been that since he was 18 at Northwestern when he walked in there Day 1 and I started working with him. That's Rashawn, he's grown up, he's matured but he's still the same guy at his core.

"Having to work with him here, it's crazy that we both ended up at the same spot. I got here Tuesday of draft week and Thursday we drafted him and he walked in the door two weeks later. I was like, 'Hey man, what's up?' At Northwestern, he walked in Day 1 of freshman year and he had me as his strength coach for the first year. Here we go four years down the line, he walks into the LA Chargers and I'm like, 'You got me again, let's go!' It's been awesome to continue to work alongside him still, help him, advise him, whatever he needs to help him in his career. That's my brother, we've been through the trenches together for years in college and now NFL. That's my guy."

What do you like to do away from work and football in terms of hobbies?

"Obviously, I love lifting weights. Outside of that and being in California, I love going to the beach. I love being on the water, going out there, being in the sunshine. I'm originally from down south so I love the heat, I love the sun, I love the warm weather. Love getting outside but I'm also a huge nerd, I love anime and video games and all that comic book stuff. That's right up my alley, like Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings. I love nerding out about that stuff and being able to talk to the guys about that because we got quite a few of those nerds on the team, too. It's been pretty cool to connect with that, but that's what I like to do outside of here, just disconnect from it and recharge and refresh. Those are my avenues of relaxation."

You were probably a big fan of the Chargers anime schedule releases then!