A Conversation With: Chargers Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia

"Being able to work with multiple guys, learning different techniques, working for different staffs. Obviously my O-line coach in high school, I've gone from Wyoming to Ventura, then to Colorado State. Even at Colorado State, I worked with three different O-line coaches as a player. Then as a GA, a different O-line coach. You kind of just piece it together but as a core value, not even just in the football aspect, like a family feel, family atmosphere because once you get that you're competing with each other and working together as a unit. You see that with the O-line, we're the tightest unit primarily but working together to achieve a common goal is more than X's and O's, more than development. The camaraderie you get once you get that, then things start working together."

"The nice thing about that level is it is a developmental league so to speak. Your goal is to develop players both on and off the field. For whatever reason, people have to go to junior college whether they were under-recruited or need help academically. Nowadays a lot of it is because they're taking a lot of portal guys, the high school recruits suffer a little bit. To help with more exposure, there's a lot of Kansas kids we had that just were under-recruited so to speak. Maybe it's guys that might have the physical makeup but need a little bit more developing that colleges are like 'I don't know, but we like him'. You work in a system a year, six months, two years, three years sometimes and seeing that transition from those guys, that buy in to see the level they can get to. We had some good players, very successful run there and the resources at Hutch separate itself even from a junior college-wise. The alumni that has been through Hutch, it means something to the Hutch guys. It's not just a JuCo. It's like I brought up earlier, it's a family. Hutch is family. Doesn't matter if you were there in 2010 when Coach Staley was there, they really had to grind and recruit when they only had 12 out of staters till now where you have 55 out of staters. That family aspect for sure."