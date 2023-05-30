A Conversation With: Chargers Offensive Assistant Pat White

Chargers.com is chatting with every Bolts assistant coach this offseason. Up next? Pat White.

Thank you for taking the time to chat, Pat. The last year was a bit of a whirlwind for you after you were hired in July, but what was Year 1 like?

"Things were moving fast. I came in at the start of camp. So, it was come in and get going, it wasn't like I had a grand opportunity to get in and get a head start on learning. It was come in and help us teach. But it was a great experience, a bunch of good guys and I'm lucky to be in a room with a guy who I have a past with, [Chargers wide receivers] Coach [Chris] Beatty. He's willing and able to help me any questions of concerns I have. It's been a blessing."

How long have you known Coach Beatty and what's the relationship like?

"Coach Beatty and I met in an unfortunate situation in my career. My head coach left after we lost an opportunity to go play for a National Championship [at West Virginia]. With the new hire, Coach Beatty came in and we spent a year together at West Virginia. He was coaching the running backs while I was a quarterback there."

You're an offensive assistant on the coaching staff. What does that role entail?

"Any and everything that any offensive coach needs or any player needs. I'm willing and able to assist them whatever capacity that may be. A lot of the pre-practice, it's making sure the data is up to date and everybody has what they need."

Do you mainly work with wide receivers then?

"Out here [at practice] I am spending most of my time with receivers. In the building it varies. Whoever needs assistance."

Why did you get into coaching a couple years ago?