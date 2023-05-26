A Conversation With: Chargers Front Seven Specialist Mike Hiestand

Chargers.com is chatting with every Bolts assistant coach this offseason. Up next? Mike Hiestand.

We appreciate your time, Mike. Your first year with the Chargers is in the book. Before we get into that, what's your background and how did you end up here?

"I came here from Denver, I worked there three years as the Assistant to the Head Coach then became assistant D-line coach. I worked closely with Vic [Fangio] and Brandon [Staley] the first year in 2019. Then Coach Staley gave me the opportunity to come out here and had the chance to work as an offensive assistant last season. That experience was good because it was a little bit further away from my comfort level [on defense].

So this offseason I've been getting back up to speed on defense and have started working with the linebackers. It's been a good time for development, getting more comfortable with the back seven because my background is a little bit more with the front. It has been good to get with our staff here and learn from all the experience they have. DA [Derrick Ansley] and Jeff [Howard], there's such a good defensive staff here so that part's been enjoyable."

Away from the field, you're a dad to a 16-month-old daughter. What do you love about being a father and watching her grow up?

"It's been amazing. It has been a crazy last year with her. When we got out here — she was only a few weeks old. She was born at the end of January last year — we got let go to Denver and then my wife Emily flew out here about four weeks later. Emily did an awesome job taking care of our baby and setting up the move. Obviously, the season is busy, but the offseasons for us have been awesome. Now she is able to walk and to communicate with us, it has been a cool thing to see how much she's already grown."

How important is family to you, whether that's your immediate family or extended family?