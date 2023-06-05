A Conversation With: Chargers Defensive Passing Game Coordinator/Secondary Coach Tom Donatell

Your dad is longtime NFL defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. What have you learned about football from him?

"When I was younger, we'd talk scheme, football and as we started understanding that stuff, it was more into teaching, styles of teaching, relationships, how to deal with different personalities and be a good teammate as a staff and a player whatever it was. He was just so big into team and culture, we spent a lot of time talking about that. Especially when he was in the division at Denver and my first year we played him in the division, you can't talk about schematic stuff, but you can always talk how you're teaching, how you're presenting this.

It's a really special relationship that he's helped me football schematically unbelievably and also that second piece of how you're setting up your meeting, how you're organizing this, what are the terms you're using to coach a certain technique, what images you're using, all that stuff. And then, just being a dad, he was a special person in a lot of people's lives and it wasn't any different for me and he was my dad, he was all that that comes with that. We're really close, we still talk all the time when I'm driving home from work, 'Hey, what happened today? How did it go?' Very, very influential and special person for me."

How many games have you coached against each other?

"Three. One of them I was at the Seahawks and he was at the Bears. They beat us on Monday night, Coach Staley and Coach Jay Rodgers were on that staff. That was the first one, a pick-6 to seal it against us. And then the two times here we spilt, we lost to them in Denver and then I finally beat him here once that first year we were here, that second game. And then last year he was in Minnesota. Three times, I'm 1-2. We'll see what he does in his future here if he calls it quits or keeps coaching. He's got the upper hand right now. I actually play my brother first game this year, he's in Miami as an assistant to the linebackers there. This will be our first matchup here."

You spent four seasons with the Seahawks. What did you learn from your time in Seattle?

"Invaluable culture. Coach [Pete] Carroll was the greatest culture-setter I've seen, and Coach Staley does a lot of the same things. He's just got all those years of unbelievable ability to allow people to be themselves but still in the constraints of the team. He was a great teacher, taught me how to present, he taught me how to find joy in this profession, you can get bogged down in this profession and jaded. He taught me how to talk to players not just coaching talk all the time, you've got to make it simple for them, you can't make overbear them. He taught me how to pour into others. Invaluable four years for me to learn and it was kind of a transfer of when I got there, it was Kam Chancellor, Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas, Michael Bennett, Cliff Avril.

I was there that last year and then it started to move on so I got to see like a transfer of team and roster and how to handle personalities and make it all fit together. It was just a cool experience to see all of that, really cool time to be there. His influence is all over what I do here and the rest of his staff. The thing about Pete is it's not just Pete, it's his staff because he empowers everybody that you get the whole experience from all the different identities in the group. It's a cool experience to be a young coach and just be able to watch everyone present, how they present and have fun with it, teach and be good teachers. Really cool experience in Seattle learning from Pete and how he does things because he's so unique in how he approaches and how runs his program so it was really cool to see that."

What has your relationship been like with Derrick Ansley the last two years?