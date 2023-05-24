A Conversation With: Chargers OLB Coach Giff Smith

What was your first year with Khalil like?

"Well, Khalil is the easiest superstar I've ever coached. First of all, he's a tremendous man but you can coach him hard, he's a hard worker. He didn't have the year that he probably thought he was going to have last year and we spoke about this at the end of the season. He still had 8.5 sacks and played really well with Joey being out and all the attention is on him. And he had no offseason lifting, running, coming off the foot [injury]. I think the fans will be really excited with what they see out of 52 this year."

It may be underrated, but how big is having a full offseason?

"Yeah, you have to have it. Everybody is in unbelievable shape, the training, the nutrition, the stretching, the core strength has all become a premium now. When you lose that time you're catching up, more so when you get older in the profession you need that. I mean, he's in Pilates, he's a worker. I'm really excited to see him this year. I think we're going to see the real Khalil this year."

Joey is here for OTAs and said he feels great. How tough was last year on him?

"It was one of those where he tore the groin off the bone and then went in, the other side was about to pop, so he had both of them done which is crazy that he was able to make it back. I think that shows what kind of competitor he is. I was talking to Joey ... this is his first offseason where he's not having any pain. He says he feels like he did when he came into the league. You're sitting as good as you can with two unbelievable players that can be gold jacket guys that are finally healthy, so we're looking forward to it."

What does a healthy Joey Bosa look like?