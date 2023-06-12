A Conversation With: Chargers RB Coach Derrick Foster

A lot of fans are excited about what Isaiah Spiller can do this year. Where do you see him right now?

"He's grown, too, he's developed. When I first met this guy he had that baby face, no facial hair, he came into camp as the youngest player in the NFL at 20 years old. He's one of the youngest players coming into the NFL. I know two of his former running back coaches. I called both of them and asked them about him and they both gave me their feedback on him. We kind of have the similar beliefs when it comes to coaching running backs in terms of toughness, finishing trough contact and things of that nature. I think he's taken a step in terms of his professionalism on how he's going to approach day to day. When you're a rookie you hear about it and they tell you about it, but you've never done it. Your nutrition routine, your weightlifting routine, your film study routine and things of that nature, what you are going to do with your free time. I think he's starting to learn what to do with all that time and how to approach his day to day. I think this offseason he did a really good job of doing what he needs to do to come in OTAs ready to go. Mentally, he's sharp, got a really good character about himself, his attitude is always positive and he has this quiet demeanor sometimes where he won't say a whole lot, but you get around him, get to know him, he'll open up a little bit and he's a different person. He's a competitor, he wants to compete, he really wants to be better. Just because he's standing over there quiet doesn't mean he's this non-competitive type of person. No, he hates when he messes up, he wants to correct those mistakes, he wants to get better. I can just see him continue to grow at this level."

You mentioned above that the college offense you played in didn't have a fullback. You have one here in Zander Horvath. What impressed you about his rookie year?

"He's very sharp. He'll laugh at me if I tell you this, but when we talk about guys who study, he comes in the next day and always has a list of questions. What about this play or that play? What if they do this? Do I align here or there? He's usually already ahead of them film study. It means a lot to him. And his toughness, but I think he has a toughness that can also be taken to another level. That's what I appreciate the most about him. He's a thinker and processes things really fast."

Last one, but what are your overall expectations for your group in 2023? There's been a lot of focus this offseason on the running game and trying to get it better than it was a year ago.

"My expectation is to be better than we were last year. But that's broad, because everyone wants that in the big picture. But it starts with creating the habits we need to be successful. It starts with myself and then it trickles down to the players with the standard we set. A lot of times, the runs we missed or runs where there could have been more, it comes from habits we create on the field in individual drills. It's just taking the time to focus on that.

"One of the points we've been honing in on is that we can get better pad level and finishing by falling forward or making sure we have the ball in the correct arm so we can run through an arm tackle. We want to take a two or three-yard gain and turn that into an additional two yards. We've been emphasizing an additional plus-two [yards]. If the offensive line gives you a clean block and four yards, I want to see us double that and get four on your own.