A Conversation With: Chargers Passing Game Specialist Tom Arth

You are from Cleveland, which is about 35 miles from Brandon Staley's hometown. You two are only two years apart, did you know him growing up?

"I didn't know him when we were growing up. I didn't meet him until just after I became the head coach at John Carroll. We had hired a defensive coordinator but two or three practices in, he got hired by the New England Patriots. I had actually reached out to Jonathan Gannon, the current head coach of the Cardinals, who I went to high school with. I asked if he had interest in the job but he wanted to stay in the NFL, but he told me to call Brandon. He said, 'He's a rock star and it will be a no-brainer.' We bring Brandon in for an interview and I knew instantaneously that this was our guy. That's really where our relationship started. It was really special and I learned so much from Brandon. We really built a program together and did some special things at John Carroll."

Did you know back then he had head-coaching material?

"Without question. I knew what his goals were. You could have asked me the day we hired him, 'Do you think this guy will coach in the NFL someday? Will he be a head coach in the NFL someday?' I probably would have said yes, and that it was going to happen sooner than we think. A few years later, there he was. He's one of those rare people who has all the traits. It's how he leads and deals with people and how he communicates and his knowledge and expertise and passion. He's got it all."

A bit of a curveball here, but what is your biggest accomplishment in life so far?

"Boy … in life? I would have to say my family. My wife and I have been married 19 years in July and we've been together nearly 30 years, since we were juniors in high school. We have five kids together and I think just seeing how our family is grown and the type of kids we've raised, that is by far my greatest accomplishment. It's what I'm most proud of and they are what I'm most proud of.