A Conversation With: Chargers Offensive Quality Control Coach Chandler Whitmer

How did working with talented college quarterbacks like Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence help you as you grow in coaching?

"It was actually pretty cool because I knew those guys from a young age being from Georgia. We were all from Georgia and so I had a relationship with those guys going back to like their freshman high school days. Their private quarterback coach was also my quarterback coaching growing up in Georgia and so once I got done playing, that's kind of how I got introduced to coaching was going and spending some time with those guys, sharing my experiences, teaching them about what it takes for them to get to where they want to be. Both of them were really talented. Trevor was kind of the golden boy from the jump. But it was cool to see their whole career and development from that age all the way to the time they were getting ready for the draft. Obviously being around two talented guys makes our job as coaches easier, but still kind of cool to see how they work and their process. You're really learning from them at the end of day. You're sharing tidbits but you're also learning from them, seeing what they like because I think the quarterback position is pretty unique, and the fact you can't put them all in a box. Seeing those guys and saying, 'That works for them, but it doesn't work for this guy'. Those two guys were both really successful in unique styles in a way that they operated so it was cool to see."

What do you appreciate about Justin Herbert and the chance to work with him on a daily basis?

"I got a lot of respect for him. I love him. He's obviously super talented but even beyond that, I don't think people see the amount of work he puts in. He's a perfectionist, he's really detailed in his craft and what he does. He takes a lot of pride in being who he is. You see the off-the-field nice guy that he is, but he's a relentless competitor when it comes to on the field. He goes into dark mode and he's a killer. I think he loves to just play football, compete and win. There is no prima donna in him at all, and I think that's really cool to see. He takes care of the guys, he's one of the guys. I think that's another cool thing about him is in that same lane, he doesn't believe he's bigger than anybody else on the team and I think the guys know that, respect it and you can kind of see with the way they interact with him."

You mentioned earlier about how not all quarterbacks fit in the same box, where do you view the progression he still has in front of him?