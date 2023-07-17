A Conversation With: Chargers Offensive Line Coach Brendan Nugent

Was Zion as expected given he was a first-round pick?

"Oh yeah, he was as advertised. Everything we saw on tape, he brought it here. Anytime you draft a guard in the first round it's, 'Can he block the 3-technique 1-on-1?' That's usually the defense's best interior player. And he did it and did it consistently. There were some ups and down for him but he got better as he went along. And he's looked good this offseason, too."

The final starter here is Jamaree Salyer. Did anything surprise you about him last year? And what was behind the move to right guard?

"Really, nothing fazes him. He's got a ton of football sense and stuff makes sense to him as it moves. As a play starts and unfolds, it makes sense to him. But not a lot fazes him. Part of that is him coming from Georgia, but he's just a calm player out there. He understands his game and how he has to play and what he has to do. The thought of moving him to right is similar to what we said about Zion, where it's getting the two guys together who are similar athletically. Now we have two bigger, heavier players on the right that I think will work really well together. It's just finding matches on each side. It's all about working together, especially a guard and a tackle. I think that match is going to be really good."

As training camp looms, what are your 2023 expectations with your group, particularly with the run game?

"We can sit here and talk about what it was and what it wasn't. Obviously we'd like it to be better than what it was last year. A lot of factors go into that but nobody cares about them at the end of the day. We couldn't run the ball effectively as we wanted to so it's just about getting all five working as one and getting everybody on the same page, whether it's tight ends, receivers, running backs, the quarterback. If we can all do that and play fast, the rest will take care of itself because it is a talented group up front."

Building off that, what is the potential of your group? Could it be one of the league's best lines?