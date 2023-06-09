A Conversation With: Chargers WR Coach Chris Beatty

What did you like about Derius Davis coming out in the draft?

"Really fast guy, obviously tremendous returner, ability with the ball in his hands. I always equate it that he's a point guard basketball player. He can cross you up, he can do some things with the ball in his hands that we don't necessarily have on the roster. It's our job to be able to carve out a role for him because he does have the speed and the ability with the ball in his hands to scare a defense. With those other guys there's obviously not going to be a ton of catching, but we need to get him right because you never know. We want to coach him up and expedite his learning curve as much as we can too. But he's definitely got a different skillset than we have."

How's Jalen Guyton looking on his road to recovery?

"Hopefully he gets healthy, but we missed him. You could see we missed having the vertical threats on the field. He stretches the field really like nobody else on our team leading up to Quentin and the additions we made this year. At the end of the day, hopefully he gets healthy and can be back to the same 4.3 Jalen that he was. And then we can help him, too. Like I said, I think his game has grown a little bit, but early in the season we didn't get a chance to see it and then the injury changed how we had to play because we just didn't have the vertical stretch with him on the field. Definitely a good thing to have all of that competition in the room."

There's been plenty of offseason chatter about getting more explosive plays through the air. Do you believe that?

"It's interesting because you hear people say, 'Herbert needs to throw the ball down the field'. A lot of it is who are you throwing it down the field to. When you have all the injuries that we had last year, so you have to be able to adjust the style of play to the person that you have. Assuming everybody is at full strength, we definitely want to be able to push the ball down the field more and create more explosive plays. It goes back to what I said earlier about run after the catch, in-breaking route and scheme some things up to catch routes on the run help do that. Create 1-on-1 matchups. Mike's proven to be one of the bigger jump ball guys in the league, we need to create matchups to be able to create more explosive plays too. But when you have Quentin, Derius Davis, Mike, Jalen Guyton, now you've got some more down the field guys that gives you a different way to stretch the field than maybe we had with all the injuries we had last year."

Do you think you have the best WR room in the NFL?