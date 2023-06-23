Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

A Conversation With: Chargers Assistant OL Coach Shaun Sarrett

Jun 23, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

Sarrett

Chargers.com is chatting with every Bolts assistant coach this offseason. Up next? Shaun Sarrett.

Before we get into football, I wanted to ask about your hometown since you're a long way from home. You grew up in Beckley, West Virginia, so what's it like being out here in California?

"It's funny you say that I was kidding with my wife, it really does feel like you're in another country. You got to set your times up to talk to family members back home and things like that, which is always interesting. But, I'll tell you what, I wouldn't trade it for the world especially where we live right now in Southern California. It's beautiful."

What does your family think when they visit?

"We haven't had the opportunity to get that done yet. We've had some friends come and visit and when they come they're like, 'This is vacation'. It does help, so it's a great selling point."

What is your main role as assistant O-Line coach?

"My No. 1 job, I would say, is to make [offensive line] coach [Brendan] Nugent's job as easy as possible. I'm there for anything he needs me to do and another set of eyes for him during the games and at practice. Something he may not see and I see it, then I relay it to our players or tell him and get that related. Then in the meeting room just assisting and all that."

Do you work with a specific O-line group?

"No, usually as the season starts — and when I say season I mean OTAs and into training camp — I'll spend more time with the young guys getting them adjusted to the new system, things we do differently, things like that. I would say I spend more time with those guys trying to get them prepared."

Sarrett 2

Related Links

What do you like about working with Nugent?

"'Nuge' is a competitor, man, when you sit back and you listen to him. One thing I think he does a great job is he makes it an open forum for the players and they have a voice. I think sometimes that gets lost in translation because at the end of the day, they're the ones doing it. You may say a technique, you may say this is the way you want to coach this, but a player you better coach them to what they're able to do and I think he does a great job of that."

What's the origin behind your nickname, "Sweet Feet?"

"Man, I haven't heard that in a long time actually. It's been quite a while. It was a nickname that was given to me by a defensive end where I played at Kent State, his name was Shawn Armstead. I was going through the bags, it was the first day of pads and we were going through the bag drills. I actually — believe it or not and not looking at me now — back then I was decently athletic. He says, 'Damn, you've got sweet feet'. So what happened was ended up about 10 years later, I was interviewing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was me, Coach [Dick] LeBeau, Todd Haley, Mike Tomlin and we're watching film. I see James Harrison, who I played with at Kent State and hadn't seen him forever, come into the meeting room. I'm like tucked over in the corner. He double looks me and he goes, 'What the hell is Sweet Feet doing here?' It stuck, so for the next nine years there I was 'Sweet Feet.' Which kind of died out here which is kind of good, but with all that said I still find humor in it. I'm just glad to be called something."

Do you appreciate where you're at now because you started as a high school coach?

"I think about my brother, my brother's a high school coach in Beckley. He's been there over 20 years. Sometimes when I'm talking to him and I'm listening to his schedule, I'm listening to the stuff he does, I'm like, 'Man, your schedule is worse than mine.' It's the same everywhere, what you want to put into the job and who you want to help. I think in high school it is a people business, it's about relationships. Same thing here, it's about relationships but just the idea of seeing that and growing it, which has helped because I got to see the different levels because I went from high school to college to pros. I got to see all three levels and see how each one works. There's good and bad in all three levels."

Sarrett 1

You were with the Steelers for almost a decade. What did you learn about yourself in Pittsburgh?

"I learned to be open-minded about things. Don't be so bull-headed in rules and thoughts. If you work with people, if you can find the way to make something work, make it work. I think I learned that over my years. I was able to see that done under the head O-line guy for a little bit, Mike Munchak. It was like I should've been paying him for the stuff I learned from him."

You were the assistant O-line coach in Pittsburgh for seven years before being the main guy for two seasons. What was the biggest difference making the move up?

"It's funny you say that, it's kind of like Batman, I was going from Robin to Batman. Now you're the head guy, it's your voice. It's interesting, I was kind of blessed because I had been around the guys, I had been around them for seven years and that transition was easy. It's different from coming to a place you've never been and you're in a new room. Those guys knew me, they knew who I was, they knew how I was going to act, I wasn't changing. I was just going to be the person I was."

You mentioned you work with most of the young guys and getting them up to speed. Last season that would've been Zion Johnson and Jamaree Salyer. What did you see from them early?

"Zion was kind of plug-and-play starter. Jamaree, I did spend a little bit of time with, and this is not to say that 'Nuge' doesn't by any means. It's just one of those deals where he's kind of always working to get those five starters going for the game week. Even in training camp, you have a projection of what five you think and then you want to bring those guys along. I got to work with the young guys and then somebody gets hurt, we lose our All-Pro left tackle in Rashawn Slater and we sat back and, 'Well what are we doing?'. Luckily this guy was up to speed, working with me and [Nugent]. I just spend more time with them compared to an older guy."

What do you like about working with the young guys?

"It's fun because you come in and it's funny, each guy will have a way he's been taught and sometimes that's it's good, sometimes it's bad. You want to put what your thought process because sometimes when you start changing everything he does, the way he's learned, it kind of like paralyzes him and that's hard. I think you got to do a good job and you've got to see the things he does well and don't mess with that. If you can put things here or there, it'll work from there."

What's been your early impression of rookie Jordan McFadden?

"He's a quiet guy, but you can see he's very in tuned in meetings. He's always taking notes, on the field he's always looking for the nuggets to learn stuff like, 'Well, what about this step, why are we doing this?' He's asking all the right questions, which is always good."

Sarrett 4

How do you view the projected starting O-line right now? It seems like the potential is high with this group.

"You have expectations but also what we're finding out right now is what that line does best. It goes from anything of what play they do best. Is it outside zone? Is it a gap scheme? Whatever it may be, you find that and then you go into training camp and then you test it. You're testing it live, you're seeing what their strengths are. Because at the end of the day, you don't want to be running something they don't have a strength at. Week 1 when we play Miami, we'll have figured out what they do best and we're going to put them in the right situations to make them successful."

Is coaching more about being a teacher and being adaptable more than actually being a coach?

"Oh, yeah. I do agree. I grew up in a family of teachers, my background in education is actually in teaching. There's something to it, you hear [Chargers Head] Coach [Brandon] Staley talk about how to lesson plan for your meetings, which makes sense because that's all it is. You've got your lessons planned and then you can actually take that lesson plan after you used it then go back a year from now, how you want to tweak it, how you want to teach it better, is there a better way to teach it, why didn't this kid understand it. Then you can go in and you can apply the new stuff to it."

What's your background in teaching?

"I actually have an undergrad in Health Education and then I've got a Master's [degree] in Special Education. My brother is a special ed teacher and head football coach in Beckley and then my mom was a special education aid, which she still does today."

Sarrett 3

Bolt Up!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

A Conversation With: Chargers Assistant Defensive Line Coach John Timu

The Long Beach native chatted about his Samoan heritage, NFL playing career and working in the trenches

news

A Conversation With: Chargers Assistant Special Teams Coach Chris Gould

Gould talked about his unique path to the NFL, winning a Super Bowl and the Bolts specialist group

news

A Conversation With: Chargers RB Coach Derrick Foster

The longtime college coach opened up about Austin Ekeler's work ethic, Joshua Kelley's progress and 2023 expectations for Isaiah Spiller

news

A Conversation With: Chargers WR Coach Chris Beatty

The Bolts wide receivers coach talked about working with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, plus his pre-draft evaluations of Quentin Johnston

news

A Conversation With: Chargers Defensive Passing Game Coordinator/Secondary Coach Tom Donatell

The Bolts defensive coach was elevated to a new role this offseason and is now in charge of the Chargers secondary

news

A Conversation With: Chargers Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia

The California native is back in his home state and eager to take on his first job in the NFL

news

A Conversation With: Chargers Offensive Assistant Pat White

We chatted with the legendary West Virginia quarterback about getting into coaching, video games and fatherhood

news

A Conversation With: Chargers OLB Coach Giff Smith

The veteran coach worked with Roman Reigns in college and is now tasked with maximizing the pairing of Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack

news

A Conversation With: An NFL Schedule Maker

We chatted with Onnie Bose, the NFL's VP of Broadcasting, to get the inside details on how the Chargers 2023 schedule came together

news

A Conversation With: Chargers Front Seven Specialist Mike Hiestand

Hiestand, who's entering his second year with the Bolts, has transitioned to the defensive side of the ball this offseason

news

A Conversation With: JoJo Wooden

We caught up with the Chargers Director of Player Personnel ahead of the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Darrius Shepherd

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign DL Nick Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Nick Williams.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:

news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.

news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.

news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.

news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

Latest News
Advertising