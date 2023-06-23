A Conversation With: Chargers Assistant OL Coach Shaun Sarrett

You were with the Steelers for almost a decade. What did you learn about yourself in Pittsburgh?

"I learned to be open-minded about things. Don't be so bull-headed in rules and thoughts. If you work with people, if you can find the way to make something work, make it work. I think I learned that over my years. I was able to see that done under the head O-line guy for a little bit, Mike Munchak. It was like I should've been paying him for the stuff I learned from him."

You were the assistant O-line coach in Pittsburgh for seven years before being the main guy for two seasons. What was the biggest difference making the move up?

"It's funny you say that, it's kind of like Batman, I was going from Robin to Batman. Now you're the head guy, it's your voice. It's interesting, I was kind of blessed because I had been around the guys, I had been around them for seven years and that transition was easy. It's different from coming to a place you've never been and you're in a new room. Those guys knew me, they knew who I was, they knew how I was going to act, I wasn't changing. I was just going to be the person I was."

You mentioned you work with most of the young guys and getting them up to speed. Last season that would've been Zion Johnson and Jamaree Salyer. What did you see from them early?

"Zion was kind of plug-and-play starter. Jamaree, I did spend a little bit of time with, and this is not to say that 'Nuge' doesn't by any means. It's just one of those deals where he's kind of always working to get those five starters going for the game week. Even in training camp, you have a projection of what five you think and then you want to bring those guys along. I got to work with the young guys and then somebody gets hurt, we lose our All-Pro left tackle in Rashawn Slater and we sat back and, 'Well what are we doing?'. Luckily this guy was up to speed, working with me and [Nugent]. I just spend more time with them compared to an older guy."

What do you like about working with the young guys?

"It's fun because you come in and it's funny, each guy will have a way he's been taught and sometimes that's it's good, sometimes it's bad. You want to put what your thought process because sometimes when you start changing everything he does, the way he's learned, it kind of like paralyzes him and that's hard. I think you got to do a good job and you've got to see the things he does well and don't mess with that. If you can put things here or there, it'll work from there."

What's been your early impression of rookie Jordan McFadden?