A Conversation With: Chargers Linebackers Coach Jeff Howard

You mentioned the linebacker being the quarterback of the defense, a big guy for the team this year is going to be Eric Kendricks. You have a previous relationship with him, what can fans expect from him because a lot of Chargers fans don't know him that well yet?

"Eric Kendricks to me really embodies the energy and focus. What strikes me about Eric is he is a football player, he's not a celebrity first, he's a football player. He's a great teammate and he plays the game the way that I think you should."

What have been your early interactions with Kenneth Murray, Jr., been like?

"He's very gifted, obviously being drafted as high as he was, there's a lot of physical talent there. He's also very effortful both on the field and off the field. In the meeting room, intelligent guy and great communicator. I'm really excited to be able to work with Kenneth."

As for Daiyan Henley, who was drafted in the third round, what are your thoughts about him so far?

"I was very high on Daiyan, he was one of my favorite linebackers in the draft and really surprised that he was available when we drafted him. The things that stand out with me when I watch his tape is how physical he was, that was the first thing that came up. I think he goes out of his way to play with the physical mentality and then when you see his movement skills, I'm just like, 'This guys doesn't really move like a linebacker'. His history is he was a former receiver, played high school quarterback, and you can kind of see that in his moving skills so that was really intriguing. When I met with him, I think the best word to describe him is very intentional. When he was describing his time of where he was at, the different schools he was at, going to the Senior Bowl and what he wanted to accomplish, he was very intentional and had set goals of what he wanted from his situation. He's actually come in here and established the same thing. It's kind of a combination of the skillset and the character about him. I'm really excited about Daiyan as well."

Last one, what do you expect from your linebacker crew in 2023?