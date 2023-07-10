A Conversation With: Chargers Defensive Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Jay Rodgers

You won the 2018 John Teerlinck Award as the best defensive line coach in the NFL. Was there any validation in that for you?

"We were a good team defensively that year so there were a lot of awards presented. I happened to be one of them. We had really good players and they played well, so anytime you win games then things like that happen. Our GM was the Executive of the Year, we had the Coach of the Year … so it was a collective group effort from the top down. It was cool to see that and also to have players earn Pro Bowl honors for the first time. But at the end of the day, it's a year-to-year thing and you can never relax on what you did the year before, whether it was good or bad."

You would have been with Brandon Staley in Chicago. What have you learned from him over the years?

"Our relationship started in 2017 and I remember his interview. He came in and interviewed with Vic Fangio and I was a part of it. He came in and we talked about pass rush, talked about fit. So when he was hired, we were close together since he had the edge rushers and I had the interior defensive linemen. We worked well together for two years in 2017 and 2018. When he moved on and eventually became a head coach, I was in a position where I could come with him. He asked me to come here and we picked up where we left off. Some of the things we're doing now are things we talked about in Chicago. He was able to do some of that when he was with the Rams, but here we've been able to work together to design the best things for the players to fit the defense."

We'll get into some of your players now. What does Sebastian Joseph-Day bring to your room?

"Experience, energy, winning. A lot of the intangible things, aside from his physical tools, are important. It's hard to teach that because you always want a mix of guys who know what it takes to win in the NFL. When 'Bash' decided to come here, he was coming off a Super Bowl and that's what we all want to do here. There's several different ways you can get to that point and he's been able to show us and give us experiences that helped that team he was with win a Super Bowl. We're trying to build that room to be Super Bowl-caliber, but we're one part of the defense and one part of the team. Coach Staley leads that direction but he leans on experienced guys."

Do you feel Morgan Fox is underrated around the league?

"Very underrated. He's a good player in the NFL. For his role that he has, he's an elite pass rusher from an interior perspective and he doesn't get the credit he deserves. I can think of a couple guys in the NFL who have signed big contracts who he has more production than. He's a valuable piece to this organization. You saw the production he had in 2020, the role he had in 2021 and how we got him back into a really good role in 2022. His production went up again. If you put guys in the right spots and they can do what they do best, it's going to work out in the right way.