A Conversation With: Chargers Defensive Quality Control Coach Robert Muschamp

Do you lean on your uncle (Will Muschamp) for coaching advice?

"Yeah definitely when I first got into it, definitely asked him a lot of questions, even now because he was in the NFL for a year or two. When I first got this job, that was definitely someone I leaned on and just asked questions and stuff like that. Definitely been helpful for me throughout my entire time and then working with him at Georgia for two years was definitely good. It's probably as close as we got in those two years, it definitely helped out a lot."

What was your experience like playing tight end at Auburn?

"It was good, I actually played tight end for three years and played linebacker for a year so I was able to kind of get both sides of the ball which is really good. Offense was a little bit different, but it was definitely good to get that experience on the defensive side of the ball, kind of knowing how, especially at tight end, what those guys are thinking and stuff like that. It's definitely helped me as far as coaching."

Did you go to Tennessee right away after Auburn?