A Conversation With: Chargers Assistant Special Teams Coach Chris Gould

You went undrafted after college and then played in the Arena Football League two years later. What did you do for those two years?

"It's interesting, when I came out it was kind of a difficult time. They had just shut down NFL Europe around that time if I recall, so the NFL stopped allocations to the teams and they cut down, if I remember correctly, the amount of people they could have in camp. Obviously one of the positions where you don't bring extra people in is specialists. Also, I signed to play in the Arena League out of college but the Arena League shut down that year, too. That's where the two-year gap came in. And to be honest, I probably wasn't ready or good enough to play in the NFL at the time. It didn't work out in that regard but I enjoyed focusing on my craft for the next two years and trying to get better. What I did during those two years was one, I started a kicking camp where I would give lessons and stuff like that. I put three or four of those on and then it became too much effort, I didn't really care for it in that regard. And then, I was a bartender. That's kind of what happened in those two years, I just tried to get better at my craft and go from there."

How was your experience in the Arena League?

"It was great. My first year in the league I got Arena Kicker of the Year and I gained some valuable experience. The one thing that I think is crucial as a kicker in the Arena League is the uprights are only nine feet wide. What you actually develop is how to hit a straight ball and be consistent, whereas maybe when I was coming out I wasn't in that regard. I had some misses here or there, some short ones that I probably shouldn't have missed. But it's unforgiving and if you're not exactly right, it's not going in. I really enjoyed the Arena League from that aspect, I got to learn a lot about myself and my swing. The other aspect was it's a different form of football, which was kind of fun because you're learning this new game. It was fun to learn and go out there. I think probably the most fun thing I always tell people is we played in NBA arenas. We played in Dallas, Cleveland, Utah, Phoenix. You're going around and sometimes you're in these visiting team locker rooms for the NBA teams, which is kind of fun because it's not a football stadium but as you're watching the NBA Playoffs, it's like, 'I know what locker room they're in'. You kind of get an aspect where you can kind of envision the away teams coming in and where they are. I thought that was kind of unique as well."

How and why did you get into coaching after that?

"When I was playing arena football I was living in Chicago and one of the only fields that was open to the public is Elmhurst College. I would go there and kick and train, and one day their head coach, his name is Tim Lester, came out and said, 'Hey, how would you like to work with our kickers and punters? We're looking for a specialist coach.' I didn't have a lot of time, but show up whenever I could. He allowed me to do it and that was great. I worked with them for one year, I end up getting hip labrum surgery, so I was down for six, seven months so they told me, 'Since you can't kick or train, would you like to be on the staff full-time?' So I went over there and helped them out full time but then Lester ended up going to Syracuse as the quarterbacks coach. He was like, 'If I get a chance, I would love to bring you to Syracuse and try to help because I think you did a good job'. At the end of that year, I ended up going to Syracuse and that was kind of how I got started in coaching. Just some guy walking out and asking me if I wanted to help coach."

Any way to get your foot in the door, right?