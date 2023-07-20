A Conversation With: Chargers Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris

Explain the Snoop Dogg background for people who don't know...

"Snoop used to come to SC a lot and he was just an awesome dude. We call him 'Unc', everybody knows that and he spent a lot of time there. Once I built that relationship with him at the end when I was coming back home from playing and all that other good stuff I just started training guys. Word got out and he was like. 'Come train these guys at Diamond Bar'. Went to go train a couple guys with him at Diamond Bar and I coached at the high school there and he helped me out. He was like, 'Use me as a reference' and literally that's how I got my first job. They called Snoop and were like anybody that can have Snoop call me back, you've got a job."

Was that first job in his league or in college?

"No it was in college. It was a Division II school, Northwestern Oklahoma State [University]. Long ways away from home but it was a good experience."

Going from SC to Oklahoma was probably a change, no?

"It helped me because at SC, you've got everything right there, it's LA. There, the resources weren't what you want them to be and it makes you appreciate the work that you put in. I will never do what some of these guys do for granted as [Graduate Assistants] or [Quality Control] because I had to do that and be a position coach. I look and see the grind of it and appreciate it."

What did you learn about yourself as you kept going through the college ranks?