A Conversation With: Chargers Assistant Defensive Line Coach John Timu

You said the AAF was confirmation that you wanted to coach, then you go back to Washington. What did you learn in your four years there?

"I was actually at the University of San Diego for a few days. It was for volunteer, I was living in San Diego at the time because my wife was stationed in San Diego. The University of San Diego presented itself through connections and I was there for a couple of days before the University of Washington called about a recruiting assistant opportunity that I interviewed for. That didn't go through, I didn't get that job so Chris Petersen created an opportunity for me to be a coach as an hourly intern. That worked out."

How much was it like a crash course as your first real coaching job?

"It was exactly what you said, it was a crash course. Do I want to be a part of this? Just kind of seeing and feeling, asking coaches what they go through in the daily life with recruiting, football and then academics. It was like, 'Man there's more to coaching than just trying to inspire players'. That's what it was and it kind of really confirmed that that's what I wanted to do."

How do you relate to players and use your age as an advantage?

"I think by nature, it creates this unique relationship in terms of having certain conversations with players compared to a Jay Rodgers and it's no offense to what he brings to the table because I think he's the best in the business as a D-Line coach. But there's a different avenue I can impose where it helps out the team. I think youth is always good because as a player that's what I wanted. And then two, it's someone they can relate to that just got done playing, and that way you can speak to them about what they're going through and have that connection with them and not just try to live through the game of football on paper."

How do you look at the current D-line group in general?

"I think we're loaded from last year and these guys are bought in to what we're doing. They got great leadership in that room that's very experienced and obviously Sebastian [Joseph-Day] has won the Super Bowl, that helps out. The sky is the limit for the group."

Finally, what's your long-term coaching goals?